The rupee sustained its ascending order for the fifth consecutive session on Friday to settle 70 paise higher at 92.62 against the US dollar, closing above the 93 level for the first time in over seven months following uninterrupted inflow of foreign funds and a domestic stock rally.

Forex analysts attributed the rupee's strength to foreign institutional investors' unabated chase for higher returns amid a weaker American currency and waning AI-related stock rallies in the US and markets like Taiwan and South Korea.

Lower crude oil prices and a weak dollar also supported the Indian currency, they said.

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Foreign investors pumped in Rs 84,290 crore in Indian equities over nine trading sessions in November 2-13, marking a strong comeback after two consecutive months of net outflows, according to depository data.

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The latest inflows came after net withdrawals of Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September.

With the latest inflows, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities have narrowed to around Rs 2.1 lakh crore in 2026 from nearly Rs 3 lakh crore a few weeks ago.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 93.25 and touched an intraday high of 92.62, climbing above the 93 level for the first time since April 10, when it closed at 92.83 against the US dollar.

The unit also hit the intraday low of 93.29 before ending the session at 92.62 against the greenback, up 70 paise from the previous closing level. This was also the rupee's steepest single-day gain since October 12, when it surged 93 paise.

On Thursday, the Indian currency settled 9 paise higher at 93.32 against the US dollar. With Friday's increase of 70 paise, the local unit has logged a sharp appreciation of over 1.6 per cent in the past five back-to-back sessions since the closing level of 94.19 against the greenback recorded on November 13.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee rose sharply, breaching the 93-a-dollar mark on a surge in the domestic market and fresh FII inflows. An overnight fall in commodity prices also supported the rupee. However, a strong dollar capped sharp gains.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on strength in the domestic markets and sustained foreign inflows. Falling crude oil prices and other commodities also supported the rupee as it may ease import bills," Choudhary said, adding, "Traders may take cues from revised consumer sentiment data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 92.40 to Rs 93.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.87, lower by 0.08 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.82 per cent lower at USD 90.31 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, Sensex surged 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71, while the Nifty climbed 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 25,800.60. Both the indices ended the preceding session with more than 1 per cent gains.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 10,308.42 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said the rupee witnessed a strong rally supported by robust FII inflows into Indian markets.

"Sentiment improved further as financial stocks witnessed significant buying interest, while a moderation in global AI-related investment momentum encouraged portfolio reallocation towards other markets. Strong foreign fund flows continue to provide support to the domestic currency," Trivedi said.

Going ahead, he said, "sustained FII inflows and positive domestic market sentiment could keep the rupee on a firm trajectory, with a near-term trading range of 92.25–93.00.

The latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed the country's forex reserves dropped USD 14.205 billion to USD 705.342 billion in the week ended November 13. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped USD 2.49 billion to USD 719.547 billion.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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