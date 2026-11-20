In a poignant display of respect and grief, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay joined the funeral procession of former Kolathur MLA V S Babu on Friday, carrying his body on his shoulders and walking barefoot for nearly 2.3 km through Chennai as crowds gathered to bid farewell to the veteran politician.

Babu, 75, emerged as a major political figure after his victory over DMK stalwart and former chief minister M K Stalin in the Kolathur constituency during the 2026 Assembly elections. He breathed his last on Thursday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest, following a prolonged hospital stay of over two months for serious respiratory ailments.

Overcome with grief, Vijay visited Babu's residence in Perambur on Friday to stand by the bereaved family and pay his final respects. In a deeply emotional moment, the chief minister bent down to touch the late MLA's feet before the funeral procession began, reflecting his reverence for the departed leader.

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Drawing an emotional response from mourners, Vijay removed his footwear and joined three others in carrying Babu's flag-draped body on their shoulders before placing it in the decorated hearse. The chief minister then walked barefoot alongside the hearse, keeping one hand on the vehicle, as the procession made its way to the electric crematorium in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, covering a distance of around 2.3 km.

Several state ministers, TVK legislators, senior party functionaries and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko accompanied Vijay during the procession, while large crowds gathered along the route to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Earlier in the day, Babu's mortal remains were kept at a nearby sports ground in Perambur, where political leaders, party workers and members of the public from different parts of the state gathered to offer tributes. His final rites were subsequently performed at the crematorium in the presence of family members and senior leaders.

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The ruling TVK has declared a seven-day mourning period across Tamil Nadu in honour of Babu. Party programmes have been suspended during the mourning period, while party flags will fly at half-mast.

Speaking to reporters at the cremation ground, Vaiko praised Vijay's decision to walk barefoot during the procession, saying it reflected the chief minister's respect for the party's grassroots workers. "By walking barefoot from Babu's residence, Chief Minister Vijay demonstrated how much he and his party value a party worker," Vaiko said.

Vijay was also seen consoling Babu's family members during his visit to the residence, embracing the late MLA's son and offering words of comfort. His gesture, alongside his participation in the funeral procession, drew attention from party cadres and those present to pay their respects.

Babu was admitted to hospital on September 9 with a prolonged respiratory illness and remained in the intensive care unit. Despite sustained treatment and efforts by a multidisciplinary medical team, his health continued to deteriorate.

"Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 2.24 pm on Thursday," MGM Hospital said in a statement.

Health Minister K G Arunraj, School Education Minister A Rajmohan, Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar, TVK MLA Kanimozhi, PMK leader Jayaraman and MP Nawas Kani were among those who attended the funeral and paid their respects.

Arunraj said the government had closely monitored Babu's health and that Vijay had been regularly briefed about his condition. The leadership had hoped he would recover and return home, but his health failed to improve, the minister said.

Rajmohan described Babu as a seasoned politician, a capable organiser and a leader known for his humility and cordial relations with party colleagues, adding that his death was a major loss to the party and his family.

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