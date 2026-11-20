Soni Razdan recently took a trip down memory lane with a few old family pictures, giving fans a look at a younger Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Razdan shared a series of pictures featuring her daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, on Instagram. The first two photos showed the sisters as children, while the final picture featured Soni with both her daughters in a selfie.

Along with the photos, Soni wrote, "Every day is Daughter's Day. I swear you two grew up too fast. Come back... just for a day. I want you to be small again so I can cuddle you, dress you and brush your hair again. One more time."

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The pictures offered a glimpse of the sisters during their early years, before they went on to build their own identities in the entertainment industry.

Soni Razdan And Mahesh Bhatt's Family

Soni Razdan met filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt while they were working on Saaransh. The two later got married in 1986, when Soni was at the height of her acting journey.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, in November 1988. Their second daughter, Alia Bhatt, was born in March 1993.

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Shaheen Bhatt is an author and screenwriter. She made her writing debut with the memoir I've Never Been (Un)Happier, which explores her personal experiences with mental health. She has also worked as a screenwriter on films including Raaz 3 and Son of Sardaar.

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, made her acting debut with Student of the Year in 2012. She has since appeared in films including Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has also ventured into production and continues to be one of the prominent names in Hindi cinema.

Soni Razdan's Work Front

Soni Razdan is currently part of Netflix's latest release, Shaque: Trust No One. The psychological drama is directed by Rensil D'Silva and backed by Alchemy Films.

Headlined by Parineeti Chopra, the project explores the thin line between trust and suspicion. It also looks at instinct, truth, love and obsession as the characters deal with uncertainty and questions about what they can believe.

Alongside Parineeti and Soni, the cast includes Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas and Dhruv Chowdhary.

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