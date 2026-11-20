Salman Khan's superstar image is well known, but his co-stars and crew members often get to see a more personal side of him while working together. One such memory from the sets of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has now come from actor Heera Sohal.

Heera Sohal, who plays the wife of a soldier in Maatrubhumi, recalled her experience of working with Salman Khan. She described it as a “dream come true” and praised the actor's warmth.

Speaking to Variety India, Heera remembered a meal shared by the film's team during the shoot. She said Salman personally prepared bhel for the group and served it to nearly 20 people.

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“Can you imagine Salman Khan doing everything for everyone? He made bhel and served almost 20 people himself. He even kept checking whether it was good,” she recalled.

Heera Sohal Praises Salman Khan's Professionalism

Heera spoke about Salman's approach to his work and said watching him on set taught her the importance of observation. She also praised the ease with which he handles his scenes.

“What I learned from him is the art of observation. His professionalism is amazing. The aura he carries is something everyone knows about, but he doesn't need to do much on set. Even with long dialogues, he finishes them quickly,” she told Variety India.

She also remembered the way Salman interacted with the cast and crew during the shoot.

“The way he was with people and the way he took care of everyone, I have no words for that. Despite being such a big star, he takes care of the smallest things for his actors and crew. That really inspired me,” Heera added.

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Salman Khan Gifted Watches To The Crew

Heera revealed that Salman gifted watches to everyone on the Maatrubhumi set. The watches were sourced from Kapoor Watch Company and were estimated to be worth between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 6 lakh each.

A crew member later shared pictures on Instagram after receiving the gift from the actor.

About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Heera Sohal is also part of the cast and plays the wife of a soldier.

The film explores the lives of army personnel beyond the battlefield.

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