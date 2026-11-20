Alka Yagnik is preparing to step out for a special musical evening after staying away from public events and work commitments due to her health condition. The singer is ready to appear at filmmaker Subhash Ghai's concert, Kya Zamaana Tha, which will celebrate his 50 years in the film industry.

The event is scheduled to take place in December and Alka's presence is expected to make the evening even more special for fans who have missed seeing her.

Ghai recently visited the singer's home to invite her personally and shared a picture from their meeting on social media. The filmmaker was excited when Alka agreed to attend the concert.

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On Instagram, Subhash Ghai wrote, “ALKA YAGNIK SHINES BACK. Her voice, her glow, her spirit. I could feel strongly when I visited her last night at her home to invite her for our Musical concert on 11 Dec at jio garden on 50 years of my musical journey. She stood up and smiled and said. 'I WILL COME.' She brought cheers to all of us. That's Alka Yagnik. Stay blessed always.”

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Alka Yagnik has been living with sensorineural hearing loss, a condition that affects a person's ability to hear. The singer shared in 2024 that the problem began after a sudden viral infection.

She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action.”

“It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack. This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers.”

Kya Zamana Tha: Subhash Ghai's Musical Legacy is scheduled to take place on Dec. 11 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai.

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