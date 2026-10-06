Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Collection Day 4: Animated Adventure Faces Monday Blues In India

Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil arrived in Indian theatres on October 2, 2026, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The animated film opened on a positive note and saw its collections improve through the weekend before slowing down on Monday.

Here's the latest update on the film's box-office performance

Day 4 Box Office Collection

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On Day 4, Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil earned Rs 1.25 crore net in India from its 4DX Hindi screenings, which offer an immersive experience with motion and other special effects.

The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 8.35 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 9.93 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. It recorded 79,235 footfalls on Monday, taking its total audience turnout to 4,42,871.

The Hindi version collected Rs 1 crore on Day 4, while the Tamil and Telugu versions added Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

Opening Weekend Performance

Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil opened with Rs 1.95 crore net on Day 1 before seeing a slight rise on Day 2, when it collected Rs 2.15 crore. Collections picked up further on Sunday, with the film earning Rs 3 crore net on Day 3, making it the highest-grossing day after its release.

However, the film saw a sharp slowdown on its first Monday. Day 4 collections dropped by 58.3% to Rs 1.25 crore net.

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All About The Film

Directed by Tetsuo Yajima, Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil is an animated adventure, comedy and fantasy film. The story follows Nobita and his friends as they go on an underwater camping trip using Doraemon's secret gadgets. Their adventure changes when they meet El, a member of the Mu Federation. The group soon finds itself facing the moving Devil's Rock Castle and must stop it to save the Earth.

The film is based on the 1983 Doraemon movie and gives the story a modern visual treatment. The filmmakers have worked with updated animation, CG and underwater visuals while keeping the familiar feel of the franchise.

Doraemon has been popular on Indian television for more than two decades and has built an audience among children as well as adults who grew up watching the series.

Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil is the 45th feature film in the Doraemon franchise and is part of its international theatrical rollout in 2026. The film originally released in Japan on February 27.

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