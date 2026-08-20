Shillong: Bike Rally Turns Violent, Vehicles Vandalised And Torched

Violent clashes broke out across Shillong on August 19, 2026, during a black-flag motorcycle rally organised by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU). Demonstrators caused extensive property damage across the city, vandalising public statues, damaging private cars, and burning a government vehicle.

As the motorcycle rally passed through areas including Polo, Barik and Mawlai, incidents of violence and property damage were reported by NDTV. A police escort vehicle was damaged, while a National Informatics Centre (NIC) vehicle reportedly had its rear windscreen smashed. Other vehicles, including a pickup truck and a Telecom Department vehicle, were also damaged.

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The unrest followed warnings from KSU general secretary Reuben Najiar that the organisation would intensify its agitation if the government failed to address its demands.

Najiar said, as quoted by NDTV, "From tomorrow, we will take to the streets and begin our public agitation. We will start with a black-flag march across Shillong city to put pressure on and condemn the government."

The KSU's ongoing agitation over a five-point charter of demands covering recruitment, protection of indigenous residents, regulation of migrant labour, nursing recruitment and environmental concerns led to the rally. The organisation held demonstrations and public meetings on August 17 and 18 and given the state government 15 days to respond.

The district administration had approved the rally subject to conditions and deployed additional security personnel at sensitive locations. Officials said they had remained in contact with KSU representatives in an effort to prevent a law-and-order breakdown.

The KSU's demands include measures related to recruitment through the Meghalaya Public Service Commission and District Selection Committees, implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, tighter regulation of migrant labour, changes to nursing recruitment at NEIGRIHMS and opposition to a proposed limestone mining project in East Jaintia Hills.

The Assam State Drivers' Association (ASDA) strongly condemned alleged attacks on Assamese drivers and vehicles during the Shillong protests, labeling them "barbaric." Demanding an apology and compensation from Meghalaya officials, ASDA warned it may restrict Meghalaya-registered vehicles from entering Assam via Jorabat if action isn't taken. The group also criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's handling of the issue.

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The violence has raised concerns over the escalation of the agitation, while authorities continue efforts to maintain order and address the situation.