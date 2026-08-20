Over 130% Return In Six Months: Aditya Infotech Share Price Jumps Nearly 5%. Here's Why

Aditya Infotech shares gained nearly 5% in early trade on Thursday after the company announced that its board had approved a plan to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through the issuance of equity shares.

Around 10.14 am, the stock was trading at Rs 3,443 apiece on NSE, gaining 139.5 points or 4.22% from its previous close at Rs 3,303.5.

The company, which operates under the CP Plus brand, said the proposed fundraise could be carried out through one or more permissible routes, including a public issue and/or qualified institutional placement (QIP). The plan is subject to shareholder approval and other regulatory or statutory clearances.

Rs 1,500-Crore Fundraise Plan; Awaiting Shareholders' Approval

According to an exchange filing dated Aug. 19, Aditya Infotech's board had approved the issuance of securities for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,500 crore, or its equivalent, including any premium that may be fixed. The securities may be issued in one or more tranches and through one or more issuances.

The filing specifies that the securities proposed to be issued will be equity shares. The company can raise the funds through public issue(s), QIP, a combination of the two, or more methods, as per permitted guidelines. The proposed issue is not yet finalised in terms of pricing or the number of shares to be issued.

Aditya Infotech said the board has also approved steps required to take the proposal forward, including seeking shareholder approval through a postal ballot. A committee of the board will also be constituted to handle matters related to the proposed fundraise within the applicable legal framework.

Over 130% Return in 6 Months

The stock gained over 130% in the past six months, while rallying 126.48% in 2026 itself.

Over a year, the stock delivered a return of 181.7%.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 81.9 times, with a market cap of Rs 40,926.04 crore.

Also Read: Aditya Infotech Rated 'Buy' As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

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