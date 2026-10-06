Trump Accuses Fox News Of Promoting Democrats Ahead Of US Midterms

US President Donald Trump has accused Fox News of giving more attention to Democratic candidates than to Republicans ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections, arguing that the network has shifted away from its traditional conservative audience.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump criticised Fox News for what he described as disproportionate coverage of Democratic candidates, particularly those he referred to as Jihadist Democrats.

"FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Democrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans," Trump said, arguing that Republicans were responsible for saving America and making the country great again.

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"FoxNews is long form interviewing the sleazebag, Dan Osborn, right now, who is running against our GREAT Republican Senator, Pete Ricketts, from Nebraska. Why are they doing this??? The “other side” doesn't give our people any positive exposure or airtime. It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races! President DJT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump singled out El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate, and criticised an interview conducted by Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum. He described the interaction as a softball interview and complained that he had not received similar treatment from the network.

"All they talk about is Democrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum," Trump said. "She never interviews me like that."

The president also took aim at Fox News' coverage of his political rallies. Trump said the network did not give sufficient attention to what he described as his record breaking Rallies the morning after they took place.

According to Trump, the omission was significant because his supporters, particularly those aligned with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, follow coverage of his rallies and political activities across other media platforms.

"They don't show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that's what MAGA is watching," he said.

Trump's criticism reflects his continued scrutiny of Fox News, a network that has traditionally maintained a strong following among conservative and Republican voters. His latest remarks suggest that he believes the network's election coverage is failing to adequately reflect the priorities of his political base.

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The US midterm elections are expected to become an important political test for Trump's administration and the Republican Party. Control of Congress, along with the broader political narrative around Trump's presidency, will be at stake as voters decide on key congressional and other state-level contests.

Trump concluded his criticism by accusing Fox News of actively helping Democratic candidates rather than Republican contenders.

"Fox is promoting the Democrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!" Trump said.

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