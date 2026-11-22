Bernstein is reluctant to buy the dip on Nvidia's shares, citing uncertainty around the chipmaker's leadership and potential investigations following Jensen Huang's resignation as chief executive officer (CEO).

In a report dated Nov. 12, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said Nvidia shares "screen extremely cheap" after the recent sell-off. However, the firm moved to the sidelines because of uncertainty over further developments and whether a new CEO can replicate Huang's role in steering the company.

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Bernstein has a Market Perform rating on Nvidia with a $200 price target. The stock closed at $173.73 on Nov. 11, implying around 15% upside to the target.

The brokerage said it was not particularly concerned about the immediate impact of Huang's departure on Nvidia's operations, with CFO Colette Kress appointed interim CEO. However, it flagged uncertainty over the company's future leadership and the extent to which Huang's departure could affect relationships with customers, suppliers and employees.

"The uncertainty proved too much for us," Rasgon said, adding that Bernstein was having difficulty advocating for investors to step into the stock despite its attractive valuation.

Bernstein's estimates underline why the shares appear inexpensive. The brokerage expects Nvidia's revenue to rise from $406.9 billion in fiscal 2027 to $690.3 billion in fiscal 2028, while adjusted earnings per share are projected to increase from $9.20 to $15.80 over the same period.

Based on Bernstein's estimates, Nvidia's adjusted price-to-earnings multiple falls from 18.9 times in fiscal 2027 to 11 times in fiscal 2028. The brokerage uses an approximately 11-times multiple on its average fiscal 2028-29 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $19.04 to arrive at its $200 price target.

The valuation case is also supported by Nvidia's continued data centre growth. Bernstein expects data centre revenue to rise from $378.3 billion in fiscal 2027 to $657.8 billion in fiscal 2028, with the segment accounting for the overwhelming majority of the company's projected revenue.

The brokerage said the stock still faces several risks beyond the current leadership uncertainty. These include weaker-than-expected growth in key markets, competitive pressure on market share or pricing, customers shifting towards internally developed chips and regulatory restrictions on technology exports.

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It further said that the data centre opportunity remains enormous, but warned that leadership difficulties and a potential investigatory overhang could persist for some time.

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