Nvidia Corp.'s stock suffered its worst week since 2008 after the US Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement ‌staff were reported to be scrutinising potential accounting issues at the company, as per Reuters after the exit of long-term CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang.

The shares booked decline for the seventh consecutive week and tanked 23%. On Friday, they closed 14% lower at $125.53 after falling to a low of $124.50. The decline has a cohort of factors deepening it, including Huang's exit from his role as CEO.

However, the latest blow has come from an investigation into the company's financials and accounting by the SEC.

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What Led To The SEC Probe?

The new SEC investigation adds more to the pile of scandals haunting the chip manufacturer currently, although, why exactly it was opened is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, it has brought focus back to some accounting changes that the semicon behemoth had made in its accounting last year. Nvidia decided to report its geographic revenue using customer headquarters rather than billing addresses, which it said would better reflect the geographic profile of its revenue.

Later, this led to Singapore being removed from its geographical breakdown despite sales growing to almost half its global revenue last year, as per a FT report. The shift in accounting has drawn more flak given the current swamp of controversies that the AI chipmaker has found itself in.

Alice Huang's Ties With China's Defense Ministry

Whether or not Jensen Huang's confirmed extra-marital love interest Alice Huang is a Chinese spy has been the most hotly debated topic of recent days.

On Friday, the New York Times fanned the flames after reporting that Alice Huang has “family and associates” ties to China's defense industry, dragging the stock even lower.

Leadership uncertainty after Jensen Huang's exit

Uncertainty over the company's leadership transition has emerged as a concern for investors. Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones said during the earnings call that the board did not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. Heidrick & Struggles is leading the search for a permanent CEO.

The lack of clarity over the company's future leadership has added another layer of uncertainty to its investment outlook.

Scandals Overshadow Blockbuster Q3 Earnings

Nvidia Corp. posted $115.8 billion revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, up 103% year-on-year and above analyst estimates of $109.3 billion.

Data centre revenue, the company's largest business segment, increased 110% year-on-year to $107.6 billion.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.68, up 111% from a year earlier and ahead of market expectations of $2.48. Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 74.9%, compared with estimates of around 74.5%.

Free cash flow also increased sharply to $43.8 billion in Q3 FY27 from $21.3 billion in the previous quarter.

For the fourth quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, compared with the Street estimate of around $125 billion. The company noted that the guidance includes an additional week in the reporting period.

Despite this, many brokerages turned bearish on the stock, especially after Huang's exit from the firm following the news of his affairs.

ALSO READ: Strong Q3 Results, 40% Stock Rout: Why Wall Street Is Losing Its Appetite For Nvidia





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