Australia will take on England in the first T20I of the five-match series on Saturday, November 21, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The two teams will enter the T20I series after England secured a 2-1 victory in the preceding three-match ODI series. Australia won the opening ODI in Perth, but England bounced back with victories in Adelaide and Hobart to claim the series.

Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia, while Harry Brook will captain the England side. Both teams will look to begin the T20I leg with a victory as they shift their focus to the shortest format.

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Australia have included several new faces in their T20I squad, including Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards. England, meanwhile, have named a 16-member squad featuring players such as Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid and Will Jacks.

The five-match T20I series will be played across Melbourne, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra, with the final match scheduled for December 2.

Australia vs England 1st T20I: Date And Time

The Australia vs England first T20I match will be played on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while the toss will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

Australia vs England 1st T20I: Venue

The first T20I between Australia and England will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia.

Where To Watch Australia vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Australia vs England 1st T20I live on the Star Sports Network.

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Where To Watch Australia vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of Australia vs England 1st T20I on the JioHotstar App and website.

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