Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO and Sun Group executive director Kaviya Maran is winning hearts with a special gesture for her employees ahead of her wedding celebrations with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The businesswoman has reportedly gifted gold rings to Sun Group employees, along with chocolates and wedding invitations, according

Videos of the gifts being distributed have now surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the grand gesture.

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The videos show employees opening gift boxes containing invitation cards, chocolates and gold rings. In one such viral video shared on X, a staff member can be heard expressing his surprise. He reveals that while they had expected gold coins, they were pleasantly surprised to find gold rings inside the boxes instead.

The invite included in the gift box mentions a luncheon scheduled for November 25. It remains unclear whether this is a separate celebration organised for Sun Group employees, as the couple's wedding reception has been widely reported to take place in Chennai on November 21.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kaviya Maran Wedding

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kaviya Maran tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11.

The couple opted for the Self-Respect Marriage tradition, which does not require priests or traditional rituals such as saptapadi. Under this tradition, the bride and groom can declare that they accept each other as husband and wife, and exchange garlands or rings, in the presence of relatives, friends or others.

Following their unique wedding, the newlyweds are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai today, November 21. The celebration is likely to bring together prominent figures from the worlds of cricket, cinema, business and politics.

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