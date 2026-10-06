Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn Starrer Maintains Good Hold

Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Day 5. The Ajay Devgn starrer maintained steady audience interest on Tuesday as it moved further into its first week.

According to TrackTollywood, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 18.73 crore on Day 5, from 15,994 shows across 806 cities. The film recorded 18.5% overall occupancy, with 623,554 tickets sold across 2,191 theatres. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 262.33 crore.

The Hindi version contributed the entire Day 5 collection at 18.5% occupancy across 15,994 shows. The 2D format earned Rs 18.55 crore at 18.5% occupancy, followed by IMAX 2D at Rs 17.49 lakh and Dolby Cinema 2D at Rs 17,900.

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The film opened with Rs 77.55 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 66.06 crore on Day 2. The film then collected Rs 75.15 crore on Day 3 before earning Rs 24.83 crore on Day 4, the report stated.

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Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 5.58 crore for its Wednesday shows. A total of 1,87,826 tickets have been booked across 16,966 shows in 2,079 theatres spanning 781 cities. The film currently has an overall occupancy of 5.2%, with 14 housefull and 82 fast-filling shows.

All About Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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