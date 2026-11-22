Pakistani actress and television presenter Veena Malik became emotional during a live television broadcast while addressing repeated criticism of her physical appearance. The actress broke down in tears as she spoke about body-shaming, removed her high shoes and wiped off her makeup in front of the cameras. A clip of the incident has since gone viral, drawing attention to the personal scrutiny faced by women in the entertainment industry.

The incident occurred during an episode of Malik's morning programme Veena Hai Na, which airs on Pakistan's 24 News HD channel. The 42-year-old television personality was discussing the negative comments she had received about her weight, height and appearance when the conversation took an emotional turn.

During the programme, Malik stood up from her seat and removed her shoes heels, holding them up to the camera while addressing viewers who had criticised her appearance.

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"You have only seen my weight. Now I will remove my heels so you can see my height," she said.

The actress subsequently returned to her chair and began removing her makeup using facial wipes. She also took off false eyelashes, choosing to appear without cosmetics as she questioned the attention paid to her looks.

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Malik was in tears during the segment but continued speaking about the criticism she had faced. She challenged those commenting on her appearance to consider why they felt entitled to judge someone based on physical characteristics.

In another emotional remark, she told critics, "My life did not start with your comments, and it will not end with your comments." The televised moment followed weeks of public discussion about Malik's changing appearance, reports said.

Earlier in November, the actress had addressed similar comments during another programme, expressing frustration over the frequency of remarks about her weight. Malik explained that changes in body weight were a normal part of life and questioned why people continued to make unsolicited observations about others' bodies.

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She spoke about becoming more aware of the emotional impact of body-shaming after experiencing it personally. The actress said she was already conscious of changes in her appearance and did not need constant reminders from colleagues, viewers or social media users.

Clips from the programme circulated online prompted discussions about online harassment, unrealistic beauty standards and the pressure placed on female celebrities to maintain a particular appearance.

Several social media users expressed support for Malik, while others debated her decision to remove her makeup during the broadcast. Pakistani actor Azfar Rehman was among those who publicly defended the television presenter. In a social media message, he praised her work and spoke out against body-shaming, encouraging her to continue hosting her programme.

Malik is familiar to Indian audiences through her participation in the fourth season of the reality television show Bigg Boss in 2010.

Her appearance on the programme brought her considerable attention in India, particularly because of her interaction with fellow contestant Ashmit Patel.

Following her reality television stint, Malik worked in Hindi films, including Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai, Zindagi 50-50, Super Model and Mumbai 125 KM 3D. She also appeared in the Kannada film Dirty Picture: Silk Sakkath Maga.

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