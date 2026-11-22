Sharjah Warriorz will take on Gulf Giants in the second match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2026-27 on Sunday, November 22, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Both teams will begin their campaign with the afternoon fixture as they look to make a winning start to the fifth edition of the tournament.

The match will be the second fixture of the competition, which got underway on Saturday, November 21, with defending champions Desert Vipers facing MI Emirates.

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The fifth edition of the ILT20 features six franchises competing in a total of 34 matches. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing 10 league-stage matches.

The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the playoffs.

Sharjah Warriorz will have the advantage of playing at their home ground, while Gulf Giants will be aiming to begin their campaign with a victory away from home.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants: Match Date And Time

The Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants ILT20 2026-27 match will take place on Sunday, November 22. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants: Venue

The second match of ILT20 2026-27 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Where To Watch Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants ILT20 2026-27 Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on Zee television network in India.

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Where To Watch Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants ILT20 2026-27 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

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