India A will take on arch-rivals Pakistan A, also known as Pakistan A, in the eighth match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 22, in Doha, Qatar.

Both teams will be looking to extend their winning runs in the Group B encounter.

India A, which is led by Tilak Varma, head into the contest after registering a massive 306-run victory over Nepal in their opening match. The Indian side posted 332/9 before bowling out Nepal for just 26 in 11.3 overs.

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Captain Tilak Varma (107) and Kumar Kushagra (117) scored centuries, while Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana picked up five and four wickets, respectively.

Pakistan A, meanwhile, began their title defence with a 61-run win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They posted 245 before bowling out UAE for 184. With both teams having won their opening matches, Sunday's clash will be important in the race for a place in the semi-finals.

The two sides are part of Group B alongside Nepal and UAE, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

India A vs Pakistan A: Match Date And Time

The India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will take place on Sunday, November 22. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A: Venue

The India A vs Pakistan A match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Telecast?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match on the Sony Sports Network.

Where To Watch India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

India A vs Pakistan A: Squads

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (captain), Rinku Singh (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni.

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Pakistan A Squad: Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

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