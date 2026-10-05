OTT Releases This Week: Animals, Reporting Live, Inside the Circle, Carrie, Mandaadi & More

The first week of October is here, and OTT platforms are set to bring a diverse lineup of new releases. From crime thrillers and coming-of-age dramas to horror series, sports action and biographical films, platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Apple TV have several titles lined up for viewers this week.

Here's a look at the movies and series releasing on OTT platforms this week.

Animals (Netflix)

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Ben Affleck stars in this crime thriller as Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball, who appears to have a perfect life with his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington). However, their lives are turned upside down when their young son is kidnapped for ransom.

Streaming from October 9.

Reporting Live (Netflix)

Reporting Live follows an ambitious young journalist, played by Parineeti Chopra, and her veteran cameraman, played by Deven Bhojani. Together, they investigate a dangerous illegal sand-mining racket operated by a powerful syndicate.

Streaming from October 9.

Carrie (Amazon Prime Video)

Carrie follows Carrie White (Summer H. Howell), a sheltered and awkward teenager who has been aggressively homeschooled and kept away from society by her fanatically controlling mother, Margaret White (Samantha Sloyan).

Streaming from October 7.

Inside the Circle (Netflix)

This Mexican thriller series follows four lifelong friends whose lives are thrown into turmoil after a leaked video and the murder of a famous actress expose dark secrets and conspiracies. As they face blackmail, the friends must confront threats that put their lives at risk.

Streaming from October 7.

Below (Netflix)

The six-episode Canadian horror drama centres on Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett), a local fisherman haunted by his father's mysterious death. He must confront the past while fighting to protect his family, community and way of life.

Streaming from October 8.

Mandaadi (Netflix)

Mandaadi is a Tamil sports action drama set in Tamil Nadu. The film revolves around a high-stakes traditional sailboat-racing rivalry between Muthukaali (Soori), a former racer who returns from Chennai, and his rival Saattaappuli (Suhas).

Streaming from October 9.

100 Days of Deception (Netflix)

Set in 1932 Gyeongseong during the Japanese colonial period, this South Korean historical spy romance follows pickpocket Lee Ga-kyeong, who goes undercover as an interpreter inside the Japanese Government-General for a 100-day espionage mission. She soon crosses paths with elite interpreter Kim Tae-woong.

Streaming from October 10.

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Less of a Stranger (Netflix)

This biographical drama follows guitarist Jan Borysewicz (Mikołaj Bukrewicz), who shaped a generation of Poles as the leader of Lady Pank, one of the country's most iconic rock bands. Set against the backdrop of late-communist Poland, the film traces his rise from a rebellious young guitarist to a rock legend while exploring the personal tragedies and sacrifices behind his success.

Streaming from October 7.

Mortal Kombat II (JioHotstar)

Mortal Kombat II brings the popular arcade franchise back with another action-packed chapter. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film follows Earthrealm's champions as they prepare to take on the tyrannical Shao Kahn. Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban, finally enters the battle alongside Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada and Tati Gabrielle.

Streaming from October 8.

Matchbox The Movie (Apple TV)

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Matchbox The Movie is a live-action adaptation of the iconic Mattel toy cars. John Cena leads the cast in an action-packed adventure featuring high-octane vehicular stunts and comedy. The film also stars Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Danai Gurira and Golshifteh Farahani.

Streaming from October 9.

Take Charge of My Heart (Netflix)

Take Charge of My Heart combines supernatural fantasy, medical drama and romance. The story follows Na Bo-bae, an isolated writer who develops electrical superpowers after being struck by lightning as a child, making human touch impossible. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a cold, calculating executive whose artificial heart battery is running out of power.

Streaming from October 9.

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