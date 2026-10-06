Asian Paints Sets Record Date For FY27 Interim Dividend; Board To Decide Payout On Oct 29

Asian Paints has set the record date for payment of interm dividend for financial year 2027 on November 4, 2026.

The company in an exchange filing said, "the record date for payment of interim dividend, if declared, will be Wednesday, 4th November 2026." The country's largest paintmaker further informed the exchanges that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2026 to consider the approval of audited standalone financial results for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30, 2026 and declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending 31st March 2027.

In FY 27, Asian Paints estimates a volume growth of 8%-10% as demand remains steady across rural and urban markets despite inflation concerns and higher prices. The company said it has seen encouraging demand trends in April and May and expects market conditions to support high single-digit volume growth through the current financial year.

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"We are still kind of confident that overall demand conditions should continue in terms of looking at giving us closer to ... high single-digit volume growth of closely in the band of about 8% to 10%," Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amit Syngle said during the company's post-earnings conference call in May, 2026.

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In Q1FY27, Asian Paints reported a strong set of consolidated results with net profit, revenue and operating profit exceeding market estimates. The company's consolidated net profit rose 39.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,539 crore, compared with Rs 1,100 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit also comfortably beat the market estimate of Rs 1,240 crore.

The revenue rose 17.9% YoY to Rs 10,542 crore, against Rs 8,939 crore in the year-ago period. The topline was higher than the estimated Rs 10,183 crore. The operating performance was also better than expected. Ebitda grew 33.4% YoY to Rs 2,169 crore as compared to Rs 1,626 crore last year and an estimate of Rs 1,839 crore.

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The Ebitda margin expanded to 20.6% which is up from 18.2% in the corresponding quarter and significantly above the estimated 18.1%. This represents a year-on-year improvement of around 240 basis points.

Other income increased to Rs 241 crore from Rs 193 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, tax expense rose to Rs 536 crore, compared with Rs 392 crore in the previous-year quarter.



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