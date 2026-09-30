Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Date, Bonus Issue, Dividend, Share Price And More

Leading Indian IT consulting and services company, Tech Mahindra Ltd. will announce results for the second quarter of FY27 in October. The company, which is a part of the Mahindra Group, operates in over 90 countries. Here's everything you need to know about Tech Mahindra's Q2FY27 results schedule.

Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Date And Dividend

Tech Mahindra is set to hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct 15-16 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results and statements of the company for the second quarter.

Its Board of Directors will also consider a proposal to recommend an interim dividend for financial year 2026-27. The audited financial results and statements will be considered and declared on Oct 15.

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Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Bonus Issue

In addition to declaration on dividend the company in the meeting on Oct 15 and Oct 16 will also consider bonus shares.

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Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for all designated persons from Oct 17 to Oct 18.

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results

IT major Tech Mahindra posted weaker-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended June 30, as the consolidated bottomline came in at Rs 1,465 crore, as against the consensus estimate of Rs 1,607 crore shared by the analysts tracked by Bloomberg. On a sequential basis, the net profit rose by 8.2% from Rs 1,354 crore in the quarter ended March.

The company's revenue from operations was in line with the estimates, rising 4.2% sequentially to Rs 15,712 crore. In the preceding quarter, it stood at Rs 15,076 crore. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) jumped by 9.2% to Rs 2,264 crore, as against Rs 2,073 crore in the preceding quarter. The EBIT margin rose by about 70 basis points to 14.4%, as compared to 13.7% in the January-March period.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today

Tech Mahindra shares closed 0.89% higher at Rs 1,524 per share on Wednesday. The shares have fallen 2.12% in one week and 6.39% in one month. The shares are down 5.21% year-to-date but up 8.83% in one year.

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