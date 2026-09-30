Asian Games 2026 Day 12 Highlights: India's Archery Gold Rush, Shooting Glory, Hockey Final And More

Indian contingent enjoyed a highly successful day at the Asian Games 2026 on September 30, with four gold medals coming from archery and shooting.

The country also added medals in boxing and wrestling, while the Indian women's hockey team stormed into the final with a 2-0 win over South Korea.

India Complete Archery Gold Sweep

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India began the day with a gold medal in the women's compound team event as Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 in the final.

The men's compound team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru then completed India's gold-medal sweep in the compound team events by edging China 238-237.

ALSO READ: India Beat China 238-237 To Win Men's Compound Archery Gold

Chikitha, Sahil Win Mixed Team Gold

Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav added another gold in the compound mixed team event. The Indian pair defeated South Korea in a shoot-off after the final ended 157-157.

The victory also secured India's men's and women's quota places for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where compound archery is set to make its Olympic debut.

Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai Add Shooting Gold

Shooting provided India with its fourth gold medal of the day. Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won the trap mixed team title, setting a new Asian Games record in the process.

Dhanda had already won individual gold in the women's trap event on Tuesday, making it another successful day for the Indian shooting contingent.

Lovlina Enters Final, Priya And Kapil Win Bronze

Boxing also added to India's medal tally. Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhariya lost their respective semifinal bouts and settled for bronze.

Lovlina Borgohain, meanwhile, defeated Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 to enter the women's 75kg final. With the win, Lovlina became the first Indian woman boxer to reach back-to-back Asian Games finals.

Sunil Kumar Scripts Wrestling History

India also opened its wrestling campaign with a medal as Sunil Kumar defeated the Philippines' Callum Johnston Roberts 9-0 by technical superiority to win bronze in the men's Greco-Roman 87kg category.

Sunil became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win two Asian Games medals.

India Women's Hockey Team Reach Final

The Indian women's hockey team capped the day with a 2-0 semifinal win over five-time champions South Korea.

India will face China in the final, with the team now eyeing its first Asian Games women's hockey gold since 1982.

Squash Teams Assure Two More Medals

India's men's and women's squash teams also progressed to the semifinals, assuring the country of at least a bronze medal in both team events.

The top-seeded men's team, which is also the defending champion, defeated Kuwait 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Veer Chotrani beat Bader Almogghrebi 12-10, 8-11, 11-0, 11-5, before Abhay Singh sealed the tie with an 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 win over Ammar Altamimi.

The women's team also registered a 2-0 victory over Singapore. Tanvi Khanna defeated Au Yeong Wai Iynn 11-6, 4-11, 15-13, 11-1, while Anahat Singh beat Au Yeong Wai Yhann 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 to send India into the last four.

India's men's team will face Malaysia in the semifinal, while the women's team will take on Hong Kong.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: India Beat South Korea 2-0, Reach Women's Hockey Final

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