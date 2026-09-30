India At Asian Games 2026 Day 13: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Thursday Events

The Indian contingent will be in action across several sports on Thursday, with major medal opportunities in archery, shooting, wrestling, cycling and squash.
India's men's cricket team will face Sri Lanka in the semifinal, while the men's hockey team will take on Pakistan in the last four. The women's squash team will face Hong Kong, China, while the men's squash team will meet Malaysia in their respective semifinals.
Here is India's complete schedule for October 1, with all timings in Indian Standard Time.
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Golf
3:00 am: Men's individual and team stroke play, Round 2 — Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu
3:00 am: Women's individual and team stroke play, Round 2 — Pranavi Sharath Urs, Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
Archery
5:30 am: Compound women's individual quarterfinal — Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah, Indonesia
9:47 am: Compound men's individual quarterfinal — Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chieh-Lun Chen, Chinese Taipei
ALSO READ: India Win Compound Mixed Team Archery Gold At Asian Games, Beat South Korea In Shoot-Off
Sepak Takraw
5:30 am: Men's quadrant, Group A — India vs Vietnam
10:30 am: Men's quadrant, Group A — India vs Myanmar
Shooting
6:10 am: Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification, Stage 2 — Anish
Cycling Track
6:30 am: Men's omnium, scratch race — Harshveer Singh Sekhon
7:00 am: Women's sprint qualification — Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, Celestina
12:18 pm: Women's Madison final — India
Volleyball
6:30 am: Men's quarterfinal — India vs Pakistan
Squash
7:00 am: Women's team semifinal — India vs Hong Kong, China
1:00 pm: Men's team semifinal — India vs Malaysia
Wrestling
7:22 am: Men's Greco-Roman 77kg, Round of 16 — Aman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar, Mongolia
7:30 am: Women's 62kg, Round of 16 — Mansi vs Irina Kuznetsova, Kazakhstan
7:55 am: Men's Greco-Roman 60kg, quarterfinal — Sumit
8:19 am: Men's Greco-Roman 97kg, quarterfinal — Nitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov, Turkmenistan
Canoe Slalom
7:36 am: Women's kayak single semifinal — Shikha Chouhan
Rugby Sevens
8:50 am: Women's Pool E — India vs Hong Kong, China
3:30 pm: Women's Pool E — China vs India
Sailing
9:35 am: Women's windsurfing, opening series Race 1 — Katya Ida Coelho
Cricket
10:00 am: Men's semifinal — India vs Sri Lanka
Hockey
1:00 pm: Men's semifinal — India vs Pakistan
Sport Climbing
4:42 pm: Men's Speed 4 quarterfinal, Heat 4 — Deepu Mallesh
Taekwondo
5:30 am onwards: Women's individual poomsae semifinal and final — India
Judo
Morning session: Women's -57kg preliminary rounds — Yamini Mourya
Morning session: Women's -70kg preliminary rounds — Takhellambam Inunganbi
Final block: Women's -57kg and -70kg medal contests, subject to qualification
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Tennis
Timing yet to be confirmed - Men's singles quarter-finals - Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing (CHN)
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