India At Asian Games 2026 Day 13: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Thursday Events

The Indian contingent will be in action across several sports on Thursday, with major medal opportunities in archery, shooting, wrestling, cycling and squash.

India's men's cricket team will face Sri Lanka in the semifinal, while the men's hockey team will take on Pakistan in the last four. The women's squash team will face Hong Kong, China, while the men's squash team will meet Malaysia in their respective semifinals.

Here is India's complete schedule for October 1, with all timings in Indian Standard Time.

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Golf

3:00 am: Men's individual and team stroke play, Round 2 — Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu

3:00 am: Women's individual and team stroke play, Round 2 — Pranavi Sharath Urs, Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok

Archery

5:30 am: Compound women's individual quarterfinal — Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah, Indonesia

9:47 am: Compound men's individual quarterfinal — Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chieh-Lun Chen, Chinese Taipei

ALSO READ: India Win Compound Mixed Team Archery Gold At Asian Games, Beat South Korea In Shoot-Off

Sepak Takraw

5:30 am: Men's quadrant, Group A — India vs Vietnam

10:30 am: Men's quadrant, Group A — India vs Myanmar

Shooting

6:10 am: Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification, Stage 2 — Anish

Cycling Track

6:30 am: Men's omnium, scratch race — Harshveer Singh Sekhon

7:00 am: Women's sprint qualification — Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, Celestina

12:18 pm: Women's Madison final — India

Volleyball

6:30 am: Men's quarterfinal — India vs Pakistan

Squash

7:00 am: Women's team semifinal — India vs Hong Kong, China

1:00 pm: Men's team semifinal — India vs Malaysia

Wrestling

7:22 am: Men's Greco-Roman 77kg, Round of 16 — Aman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar, Mongolia

7:30 am: Women's 62kg, Round of 16 — Mansi vs Irina Kuznetsova, Kazakhstan

7:55 am: Men's Greco-Roman 60kg, quarterfinal — Sumit

8:19 am: Men's Greco-Roman 97kg, quarterfinal — Nitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov, Turkmenistan

Canoe Slalom

7:36 am: Women's kayak single semifinal — Shikha Chouhan

Rugby Sevens

8:50 am: Women's Pool E — India vs Hong Kong, China

3:30 pm: Women's Pool E — China vs India

Sailing

9:35 am: Women's windsurfing, opening series Race 1 — Katya Ida Coelho

Cricket

10:00 am: Men's semifinal — India vs Sri Lanka

Hockey

1:00 pm: Men's semifinal — India vs Pakistan

Sport Climbing

4:42 pm: Men's Speed 4 quarterfinal, Heat 4 — Deepu Mallesh

Taekwondo

5:30 am onwards: Women's individual poomsae semifinal and final — India

Judo

Morning session: Women's -57kg preliminary rounds — Yamini Mourya

Morning session: Women's -70kg preliminary rounds — Takhellambam Inunganbi

Final block: Women's -57kg and -70kg medal contests, subject to qualification

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: India Beat South Korea 2-0, Reach Women's Hockey Final

Tennis

Timing yet to be confirmed - Men's singles quarter-finals - Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing (CHN)

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