Dupahiya Season 2 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, Episodes, When, Where To Watch?

Dupahiya is set to return with another chapter of its small-town story, bringing a fresh situation that puts the residents of Dhadakpur in the middle of a new challenge.

Season 2 Story

Season 2 brings a mobile tower to Dhadakpur, but what should be a development for the village quickly becomes a source of chaos. The tower is being set up on Banwari's barren land, and the villagers start connecting it to problems ranging from typhoid to tsunamis.

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At the same time, several personal stories unfold in the village. Bhugol gains attention on social media, but this time as a female influencer. Roshni is preparing for her SSC examination, which is only seven days away. Amavas sees an opportunity to help her with a shortcut while also making his feelings for her clear.

Inspector Mithlesh, however, suspects that something is not right and begins looking into a possible scam. With the tower, Roshni's exam and the investigation running alongside each other, the new season brings multiple challenges for the people of Dhadakpur.

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Dupahiya Season 2 Cast

The second season brings back several actors from the first instalment. Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma are part of the returning cast.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, joins the cast for Season 2. Some reports have also mentioned Anjuman Saxena and Satyam Thakur among the new additions.

Who Created And Directed Dupahiya Season 2?

Sonam Nair returns as the director for the second season after directing the first instalment. Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg have created and written the series.

Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani are credited as creators and producers under Bombay Film Cartel LLP. They also serve as executive producers.

What Happened In Dupahiya Season 1?

Dupahiya premiered on Prime Video on March 7, 2025, with a nine-episode first season. The comedy satire was set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, which was known for claiming to be free of crime.

The story changed when a motorbike went missing, leading to a series of events in the village. The first season combined humour with social themes, including dowry, gender bias and superstition.

Dupahiya Season 2 OTT Release Date

Dupahiya Season 2 will stream on Prime Video from October 1, 2026.

Watch Trailer Here:

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