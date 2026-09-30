US Food Delivery Giant DoorDash Opens Hyderabad Tech Hub, To Create 3,000 New Jobs

US food delivery giant DoorDash has opened a new global technology hub in Hyderabad, Telangana, with plans to create 3,000 jobs in India over the next two years.

According to Reuters, citing the Telangana state government, the new centre will initially house teams handling customer support as well as general and administrative functions.

The Hyderabad facility will begin operations with around 500 professionals. It will also become DoorDash's third customer support-based operations centre globally, after facilities in Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City.

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The new hub is DoorDash's second technology office in India. Its first is in Pune, where the company has software, data and analytics operations following its 2021 acquisition of robotics startup Chowbotics.

DoorDash's Hyderabad expansion comes as global companies increasingly turn to global capability centres (GCCs) in offshore markets to manage costs and reduce their reliance on external IT contractors.

The food delivery company joins a growing list of global firms, including Costco, McDonald's, Charles Schwab, Marriott and Southwest Airlines, that have recently established offshore centres in Hyderabad.

India has emerged as the world's largest GCC hub, with more than 2,100 centres employing around 2.36 million people and generating nearly $100 billion in revenue, according to a 2026 report by Nasscom-Zinnov, cited by Reuters.

DoorDash's India expansion comes alongside developments in its US business. Separately, the company has agreed to pay $131.5 million to settle claims that it underpaid delivery workers in New York City.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the settlement on Tuesday. According to City Hall, more than 260,000 workers will receive money related to underpayments, late payments or unpaid deliveries. DoorDash will also pay around $16 million in civil penalties and other costs to the city.

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DoorDash acknowledged errors in its payment systems, saying some were caused by technical bugs or complex delivery situations.

The company said the Hyderabad expansion will add to its global workforce as it builds dedicated capabilities in customer support and other functions in India. The move further underlines Hyderabad's growing role as a destination for multinational companies establishing global operations centres, Reuters reported.

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