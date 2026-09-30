Don't Join Russian Army Expecting A Govt Bailout Later: MEA Warns Indian Nationals

The Ministry of External Affairs has warned Indian nationals who are seeking offers to join the Russian armed forces in the hope of receiving monetary benefits and later securing their release through intervention from the Indian government

In a release issued on Wednesday, MEA noted that it has come across numerous instances where individuals have willingly sought offers to join the Russian armed forces, with an understanding that they would be able to avail monetary benefits and later secure their release by approaching the Indian government.

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The government said it continues to receive reports about Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian armed forces.

Over the past two years, the government has on several occasions underlined the risks and dangers involved in joining the Russian armed forces. It has also advised Indian citizens to exercise caution while pursuing job opportunities abroad and not get lured by job offers from unverified individuals.

According to the government, there have also been several cases where people have approached Indian officials to voluntarily renounce their Indian citizenship, receive a Russian passport, and subsequently be enlisted in the Russian military.

Some individuals have already done so without consulting Indian authorities after being lured by temporary monetary benefits.

The government has also advised individuals to consider the gravity of such actions and understand the mortal dangers they are exposing themselves to. It also advised Indian nationals to refrain from taking such actions.

The MEA said it has also come to its notice that foreign nationals are being recruited to serve in the Russian armed forces by non-public entities, including voluntary groups.

Indian nationals have been advised to exercise due diligence before accepting job offers from such agents, particularly those that are not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs.

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The MEA reiterated that it is contact with the Russian counterparts over the issue, and is working to ensure the early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces.

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