How Brand Japan Is Getting India Hooked, From Anime To Uniqlo

India's relationship with Japan is moving beyond cars and electronics into wardrobes, restaurants and entertainment choices. From sushi and manga to anime and clothing, Japanese culture is finding an audience among Indian consumers. In the third episode of The Hook, Aayush Ailawadi and Alex Matthews explore how this interest has developed, and what it means for Japanese brands seeking to connect with India's diverse market.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Japan's appeal largely rested on engineering, precision and reliability. Maruti Suzuki represented that association for Indian households. Today, the conversation extends beyond products to Japanese lifestyles, design philosophies and cultural values. “It's not just the anime, it's also the manga, it's the clothes... people are lapping it up like hot cakes,” Aayush said.

For younger consumers, entertainment has become an introduction to Japan. Anime, manga and gaming have cultivated dedicated communities, encouraging audiences to explore the culture behind the characters and stories they follow. The appeal now stretches from discovering a favourite anime to trying Japanese food or buying clothes shaped by a Japanese approach to everyday design.

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Dentsu Guests On India's Changing Relationship With Japan

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, and Yosuke Murai, Head, Sports and Entertainment, Dentsu India, describe a relationship that has evolved from admiration for engineering into an interest in how Japan lives, works and creates. They suggest this cultural immersion has been building for about 15 years, reaching a point where consumers increasingly want to experience the Japanese way of life alongside purchasing Japanese products.

The discussion traces the anime audience's journey from familiar programmes such as Doraemon and Pokémon towards a wider range of content with a devoted following. Japanese ideas such as Ikigai and Kaizen also feature in this expanding cultural interest.

Murai highlights similarities between the two countries, particularly their emphasis on family and hospitality towards guests. These shared values offer common ground as Japanese businesses engage with Indian consumers.

For Dentsu, adapting to India means retaining Japanese principles while responding to local expectations and client needs. “The Japanese values remain the same... reliability, punctuality, long-term relationships... but they mix it and make it relevant for the country,” the discussion explains. That approach places relevance at the centre of communication, recognising that India's diversity requires companies to understand different audiences.

Uniqlo's Approach: 'Simple Made Better'

The episode also examines how Japanese design principles translate into consumer products. Discussing Uniqlo, Nidhi describes its philosophy as “Simple made better”.

The idea combines straightforward clothing with technology and craftsmanship intended to improve daily life. Simplicity provides the starting point, while product development addresses practical customer needs. “India is a very diverse market, but I feel for the customer, the need is very universal,” she says.

Across fashion, entertainment and food, the episode presents Brand Japan's appeal as a combination of cultural discovery and everyday usefulness. For businesses, the task is to preserve the values behind that appeal while making them relevant to Indian lives.

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