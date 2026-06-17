Sport's New Playbook: How Brands Are Chasing Fans Beyond The 30-Second Ad

Sport has always carried a strange contradiction. It can unite millions behind a shared spectacle, while also turning friends into rivals over the colour of a shirt. For advertisers, that emotional intensity has become one of the most valuable currencies in the attention economy.

In the second episode of The Hook, experts break down how brands are moving beyond traditional ads into storytelling, immersive tech, AI-driven engagement, fan communities and targeted sports marketing.

With the FIFA World Cup drawing global audiences, brands are no longer relying only on traditional half-time commercials. The old 30-second spot is giving way to larger, more immersive campaigns built around technology and fan participation. From augmented reality experiences to AI-led merchandise drops and real-time engagement tools, companies are trying to pull viewers into branded ecosystems rather than merely interrupt them.

In India, however, football's commercial journey remains complicated. While there is a sizeable audience for global football, the country remains firmly cricket-first. Industry voices point out that Indian interest in events such as the World Cup and the Premier League is rising, but unfavourable timings, delayed broadcast clarity and the absence of Indian footballing heroes make it difficult to compare the sport with cricket's mass appeal.

The Indian Super League offers a cautionary example. Built as a polished, television-friendly product, it improved broadcast quality and brought glamour to domestic football. But its centralised financial model and limited advertising depth exposed the difficulty of manufacturing football culture overnight. Unlike clubs in Europe, where loyalties are passed down generations, Indian football franchises are still trying to build durable communities.

The IPL, meanwhile, remains the dominant force in Indian sport, though conversations around viewer fatigue and the shift from television to digital have grown louder. Experts argue this is less about saturation and more about changing consumption habits, with fans increasingly following specific teams and watching on mobile platforms.

For brands, the lesson is clear: sport is no longer just a media buy. It is a community, a content engine and a cultural moment. Big brands must spend heavily to stand out, while smaller brands can win through sharper targeting. In the new sports economy, those that fail to adapt risk being benched.

Watch full episode here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.