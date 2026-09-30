India Chase Down Record 406-Run Target: Double Ton From Gill, Century From Rohit Stun West Indies In 2nd ODI

A sensational double ton from Shubman Gill and a century from Rohit Sharma helped India pull off a stunning record chase against West Indies to win the second ODI on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Set a daunting 406-run target by the visitors, the hosts cruised home in 43.3 overs and won by eight wickets.

Both openers, Gill and Rohit, smashed centuries with an array of fours and sixes as they entertained the packed Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Skipper Gill scored an unbeatean 223 off 133 balls with a staggering 26 fours and eight sixes. Former captain Rohit scored 101 runs off 75 deliveries as he smacked 10 fours and six sixes.

This is India's highest successful chase in ODI cricket and the second highest in the format. Their previous highest chase was 360 against Australia in Jaipur back in 2013.

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The all-time record chase in ODI belongs to South Africa when they scored 438/9 in 49.5 overs chasing the then record total of 434/4 set by Australia just a few hours before in Johannesburg in 2006.

West Indies Post Huge Total

Earlier, Gill won the toss and sent West Indies into bat on a flat deck. The decision looked to backfire as three of the first four West Indies batters scored centuries.

Opener John Campbell (101 off 68), no. 3 and captain Shai Hope (104 off 94) and no. 4 Amir Jangoo (114 off 77) smacked the Indian bowlers all over the ground.

The Windies posted a formidable 405/7 with only India's spinners coming away with economy rates less than 8. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/65 in 10 overs.

Veteran spinner Ravindra also claimed two wickets for 75 runs in his full quota of overs. Naman Dhir, playing only his second ODI, went wicket-less but conceded only 38 runs in 6.1 overs with his off-breaks.

All three of India's quicks went at at least nine runs an over. Prasidh Krishna (1/45 in five overs), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs) and Gurnoor Brar (2/96 in 10 overs) couldn't stop the flow of runs as India only conceded a 400+ total for the second time in history.

Sri Lanka scored 411/8 in 2009 chasing India's 414/7 as the hosts won by three runs in Rajkot.

India's Record Chase

With this win, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-macth series. Virat Kohli scored a quickfire 29 off 19 balls with three fours and one six. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored the winning runs with a clip down the leg side in the 44th over. He scored a relatively sedate 31 off 37 balls with two fours.

India put on a brilliant 255-run opening partnership as Gill and Rohit asserted their dominance over the West Indies bowlers. They found the boundary with consummate ease despite having a required rate of over eight runs an over.

Despite Rohit getting out in the 27th over, India didn't really break sweat during their run chase as skipper Gill was the star of the show. Following his 110 in the first ODI, Gill more than doubled his score in the second match. He finished with a stunning strike rate of 167.66.

Nearly all of West Indies' bowlers struggled to stop the hemorrhaging of runs. The visitors used six bowlers - four quicks and two spinners. The quick bowlers went for at least 8.66 runs an over and the slower bowlers went for less than eight an over. This mirrored India's bowling efforts during the first innings.

On a flat pitch where the quicker seam bowlers went for aplenty, it was the spinners who emerged without their figures not being distorted too much. Maybe there is a clue as to what both teams may look into for the third ODI in New Chandigarh.

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