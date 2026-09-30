Pep Guardiola Stands With Manchester City After Guilty Verdict Over Financial Breaches

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will always stand behind the club after it was found guilty by an independent commission of breaking Premier League financial rules on Tuesday.

Guardiola, who left Manchester City this summer after 10 years in charge, said he wanted the club's fans to know that “I am here.”

“I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters,” he said in a post on social media on Wednesday.

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“Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all,” he added.

The Catalan joined Manchester City in 2016 and went on to win 20 trophies during his decade at the club. His biggest achievement came in the form of the club's maiden UEFA Champions League title in 2023.

Enzo Maresca replaced Pep Guardiola before the start of this season.

Manchester City Found Guilty Of Financial Breaches

Manchester City was found to have arranged “sham” contracts with several commercial partners to artificially inflate the club's revenues and reduce costs over a nine-season period between 2009 and 2018.

The findings came after an independent commission examined the club's financial dealings during the period.

The case relates to 115 charges brought against the club over alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

Manchester City, however, remains adamant that it is innocent and has said that it will appeal the decision.

Despite the verdict, Guardiola has reiterated his support for the club and its supporters, making it clear that he will continue to stand behind Manchester City.

Club's Statement On The Issue

"Manchester City FC is both disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League Commission, that has been published today."

"The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The Club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums."

"The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements uncompleted. Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe."

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"The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence."

"The Club is obviously restricted in what it can say further until all future proceedings are complete."

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