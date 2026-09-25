Manchester City Found Guilty Of Most Of 115 Premier League Financial Charges: Reports

Ten-time Premier League winners Manchester City have been found guilty of almost all the charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations, according to a report by The Athletic, which reported the development first.

The sanctions have not yet been decided, with all possibilities remaining on the table.

According to a report by BBC Sport on the matter, sources told them, who spoke anonymously as they were not authorised to do so publicly, City have been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges.

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Manchester City Await Sanctions

City are expected to appeal the decision once the sanctions are determined.

The case relates to 115 charges brought against the club over alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

BBC Sport also reported that a decision has been made in the case and that Manchester City have been found guilty of the majority of the breaches.

Other Premier League clubs are believed to have been informed about the decision. The Premier League declined to comment on the reports.

Instead, the club released a statement saying that the "Premier League process remains ongoing with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality".

"The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence," it added, as reported by BBC Sport.

The accusations against Manchester City can broadly be divided into three areas:

The first relates to the club's alleged failure to comply with the Premier League's investigation into its finances.

The second concerns allegations that money provided by the club's owners, effectively as a gift, was presented as sponsorship income.

This is significant because, under Premier League rules, clubs were allowed to lose a maximum of £115 million over three years. By recording the money as sponsorship income, the losses could be reduced.

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The third allegation relates to individuals allegedly being paid off the books. In this case, an employee, such as a manager or player, could have a contract with Manchester City while also allegedly receiving payments from Abu Dhabi organisations directly or indirectly linked to the club's owner.

This would reduce the costs recorded by the club and, in turn, lower its reported losses.

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