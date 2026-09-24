UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 Schedule: Check Fixtures, Timings, Live Streaming, Telecast Details

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League gets underway with several high-profile fixtures in League A, including England vs Spain, Netherlands vs Germany and Italy vs Belgium.

The opening matchday will be spread across Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with eight League A matches scheduled.

Portugal will also begin its title defence against Wales, while France, under new head coach Zinédine Zidane, will travel to face Türkiye. Germany and the Netherlands will also begin new eras under Jürgen Klopp and Xavi Hernández, respectively.

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All kick-off times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

UEFA Nations League Matchday 1: League A Fixtures

Friday, September 25

Netherlands vs Germany - Group A2

Kick-off: 12:15 a.m.

Xavi Hernández and Jürgen Klopp will take charge of the Netherlands and Germany, respectively for the first time. The two sides met twice in the previous edition, with the Netherlands drawing 2-2 at home before Germany won 1-0 in Munich.

Serbia vs Greece - Group A2

Kick-off: 12:15 a.m.

Greece begin their first-ever League A campaign, while Serbia return to the top tier after finishing third in Group A4 in the previous edition.

Norway vs Denmark - Group A4

Kick-off: 12:15 a.m.

Norway were promoted to League A after winning Group B3 in the previous edition. Erling Haaland scored seven goals in that campaign and is already the Nations League's all-time leading scorer with 19 goals. Martin Ødegaard will also be a key player for Norway.

Portugal vs Wales - Group A4

Kick-off: 12:15 a.m.

Defending champions Portugal begin their title defence in Lisbon under new head coach Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines again after he was named in Portugal's squad for the Nations League matches last week.

Many had thought that the 41-year-old had already played his final match for Portugal after his team bowed out of the World Cup against Spain in the Round of 16.

Saturday, September 26

Italy vs Belgium - Group A1

Kick-off: 12:15 a.m.

Italy begin Roberto Mancini's second spell as head coach, while Mark van Bommel takes charge of Belgium for the first time. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the previous Nations League edition. Pio Esposito is one of the players to watch for Italy, while Belgium could feature Romeo Lavia and Mika Godts.

Türkiye vs France - Group A1

Kick-off: 12:15 a.m.

Former France legend Zinédine Zidane will make his debut as France head coach when his side faces Türkiye. France finished third in the previous edition, while Türkiye earned promotion to League A through the play-offs.

Sunday, September 27

Czechia vs Croatia - Group A3

Kick-off: 12:15 a.m.

Santi Denia and Slaven Bilić will take charge of Czechia and Croatia respectively for the first time. Croatia reached the quarter-finals in the previous edition, while Czechia earned promotion to League A after winning Group B1.

England vs Spain - Group A3

Kick-off: 12:15 a.m.

England are back in League A after winning Group B2 in the last edition, while Spain start another campaign having finished runners-up in 2025, behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Spain and Italy last met in the final of Euro 2024, with Spain winning 2-1.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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