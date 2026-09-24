Tehran-Dubai Flights Grounded As UAE Halts Iranian Airlines Under US Pressure

Iran's state-run ISNA news agency reported that all flights operated by Iranian carriers to the UAE were called off starting midnight Thursday. "All flights by Iranian airlines to the United Arab Emirates have been cancelled since midnight," ISNA said.

The disruption was also reported by passengers: an Iran Airtour flight bound for Dubai on Thursday morning was cancelled shortly before its scheduled departure, even though passengers already held valid tickets, according to a traveller who spoke to AFP.

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Washington Tightens The Screws On Iranian Aviation

The suspension follows a fresh push by the US Treasury to target companies that provide services to Iranian airlines. Rather than directly banning the flights, Washington's measures focus on the support network Iranian carriers rely on to operate internationally, including fuel suppliers, ground handlers and other service providers.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that companies providing such services to Iranian airlines could face sanctions exposure.

The impact has already extended beyond the UAE. Iranian media have reported cancellations or suspensions affecting routes to destinations including Baghdad, Muscat, Qatar, Georgia and Azerbaijan. However, implementation has been uneven, with some international services continuing to operate, including flights to China.

Iran Pushes Back

Tehran has responded with a warning of its own. Mohsen Rezaei, who heads Iran's Supreme National Security Council, cautioned that countries siding with Washington by halting Iranian flights could face retaliation.

"If a country cooperates with or embarks on adventures with the United States, its airports will no longer be able to operate flights to Iran," he told Iranian state television.

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An Increasingly Unpredictable Flight Map

For passengers, the measures have resulted in a growing list of international flight cancellations and restrictions as airlines and airports respond to the expanded US sanctions regime.

The UAE suspension specifically affects flights operated by Iranian airlines, while some other international routes remain operational, underscoring the uneven impact of the sanctions and the evolving restrictions on Iran's aviation network.

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