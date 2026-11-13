England vs Croatia Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

England will take on Croatia in a crucial UEFA Nations League 2026/27 League A Group 3 encounter at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday, November 12.

England will be looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals, while Croatia will aim to bounce back after a difficult run in the competition. England are currently second in Group 3 with nine points from four matches, having registered three wins and one defeat. Spain lead the group with 12 points.

A draw will be enough for England to seal qualification for the quarter-finals.

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The match will also be a landmark occasion for captain Harry Kane, who is set to make his 126th appearance for England, becoming the country's most-capped men's player.

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England vs Croatia: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between England and Croatia will be played on Friday, November13.

England vs Croatia: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

England vs Croatia: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Nations League match between England vs Croatia will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between England vs Croatia will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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