iPhone Deals: Users Can Get iPhone 17 Pro For 94,490, Pro Max For 1,07,990. Here's How

Croma, the Tata-owned electronics retailer and Apple-authorised reseller, has announced a limited-period offer that brings the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro down to Rs 94,490. The deals also extend to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, MacBook Air M5 and 11th-generation iPad. However, the lowest prices depend on combining store discounts, bank cashback and device exchange.

iPhone 17 Pro From Rs 94,490

The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB, which carries an MRP of Rs 1,34,900, is selling for Rs 1,30,490 at Croma, with up to Rs 4,000 in cashback. Trading in an iPhone 14, including the exchange value and bonus of up to Rs 32,000, brings the effective price down to Rs 94,490, with EMIs starting at Rs 10,943.

Android users can get up to Rs 26,000 on exchange if their old phone has an MRP between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000, bringing the effective price to Rs 1,00,490, with EMIs starting at Rs 11,610.

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iPhone 17 Pro Max From Rs 1,07,990

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB has an MRP of Rs 1,49,900 and a selling price of Rs 1,43,990, along with up to Rs 4,000 in cashback. With an iPhone 14 exchange, the effective price drops to Rs 1,07,990, while an eligible Android exchange brings it down to Rs 1,13,990. EMIs start at Rs 12,443 and Rs 13,110, respectively.

MacBook Air M5 And iPad

Students and teachers can buy the MacBook Air M5, priced at Rs 1,49,900, for Rs 1,34,910. Up to Rs 10,000 in cashback and an exchange value of up to Rs 23,000 on a MacBook Air M1 bring the final price down to Rs 1,01,910. EMIs start at Rs 4,663.

The 11th-generation iPad, with an MRP of Rs 49,900, sells for Rs 47,490. After up to Rs 4,000 in cashback and additional savings of up to Rs 1,425, the effective price comes to Rs 42,065, with EMIs starting at Rs 1,919.

Bank Offers And EMIs

Croma is also offering instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on select bank cards, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank, while HDFC Bank Tata NeuCard holders can save up to 10% on select Apple products. EMI plans of up to 24 months are available, and two-year AppleCare+ plans come with a 10% discount until September 30, 2026.

Terms To Note

The offers are valid only at Croma stores on select products, days and locations. Exchange value depends on the device's condition, as assessed by Croma's partners, and the offers cannot be combined.

New Mumbai Stores

Croma's stores at Sky City Mall in Borivali, Teen Hath Naka in Thane and Santacruz (West) are now open, adding to its network of more than 50 stores across Mumbai.

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