OpenAI Unveils Always-On 'Dots' Agents, Cheaper GPT-6.1 Sol Model At DevDay 2026

OpenAI has unveiled more than 20 updates across ChatGPT, its Codex coding tool, its AI models and developer platform, including always-on AI agents called 'dots' and a new model that it said offers near-flagship performance at a fifth of the price.

The announcements were made at the company's annual DevDay event in San Francisco on Tuesday, which the company said was attended by around 2,500 developers.

OpenAI said it was opening up ChatGPT as a shared platform where people and AI agents can collaborate and where developers can directly launch native experiences for its 1.2 billion weekly users.

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The headline product, dots, are agents powered by the company's GPT-6 Astra model that run on their own cloud computer and can work towards a user's goals round the clock, according to the company's blog post.

OpenAI said dots can connect to over 4,000 apps through its plugin ecosystem, learn a user's preferences from feedback over time, and carry out research in the background using read-only access to connected apps.

Users can reach their dot through ChatGPT, as well as through Slack and Microsoft Teams, with texting to follow, the company said. Dots are being rolled out to Pro and Business Premium subscribers in eligible markets.

Enterprise, education and healthcare users can try a beta version if their workspace administrator enables it.

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The company said users can set custom rules on which actions a dot may take independently, and that certain sensitive tasks, such as changing a password, will always remain with the user.

OpenAI also said it is piloting "specialist dots" with enterprises for defined roles such as procurement and invoice processing, and is working with Microsoft to integrate specialist dots with their enterprise governance and security controls in Agent 365.

The goal is, OpenAI said, to let businesses manage dots through the Microsoft tools they already use. Separately, the company launched GPT-6.1 Sol, an upgrade to GPT-6 Sol, which it said nearly matches GPT-6 Astra on agentic coding, computer use and professional tasks at one-fifth of Astra's standard token prices.

The model is priced at USD 2 per million input tokens, USD 10 per million output tokens, against USD 10 and USD 50 respectively for GPT-6 Astra, according to the company.

GPT-6.1 Sol is available to Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Edu users in ChatGPT Work and Codex, and to developers via the API. OpenAI said it is not yet available in the standard ChatGPT chat interface.

For teams, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Space, a shared workspace where colleagues, ChatGPT and their dots can build on common files and knowledge.

For developers, the company announced plugin extensions, opening up the platform it uses to build ChatGPT features. Developers can give their plugins a place in the ChatGPT sidebar, build interactive panels alongside the conversation, and create viewers for file types their products support.

On the API side, OpenAI added computer use to its Agents API so developers can build agents that interact with software to complete tasks.

Other updates include @ChatGPT integration in Slack and Teams, 'Sign in with ChatGPT' across 16 partner tools, and an OpenAI Marketplace allowing eligible enterprises to spend part of their OpenAI commitment on software from 32 partners, including Adobe, Salesforce and CrowdStrike.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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