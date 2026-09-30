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US Stock Market Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Jump As Slower Inflation Eases Fed Bets

Nasdaq Composite rose 0.49%, S&P 500 advanced 0.36%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.09%.

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US Stock Market Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Jump As Slower Inflation Eases Fed Bets
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US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, September 30 after latest economic data showed that inflation slowed in August, pushing Treasury yields lower.

Nasdaq Composite rose 0.49% to 26,929.32, S&P 500 advanced 0.36% to 7,698.61, while Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.09% to 51,407.48 by 9:31 am ET or 7:01 pm IST. 

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.4% in August, down from 3.7% the month prior, according to data released by  U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Wednesday. The 10-year Treasury yield fell from its highest level since 2007 after the latest data was released and stood at 5.23%. The 30-year Treasury yield declined from levels last recorded in June 2002. Growing yields have weighed on stocks during multiple sessions this month.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Meanwhile, US Fed Reserve officials are looking at the inflation and spending data as they decide when to raise interest rates again, after hiking them in September 20267 for the first time in three years.

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US Stock Market Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Jump As Slower Inflation Eases Fed Bets

US Stock Market Today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Jump As Slower Inflation Eases Fed Bets

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