PM Modi, Donald Trump Discuss Energy, Defence Ties Amid Ongoing India-US Trade Negotiations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, reviewing key areas of India-US cooperation as the two countries continue to engage on trade.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the leaders discussed bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy and critical technologies, along with other areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X that he had a productive conversation with Trump and that the two leaders agreed to maintain close engagement to take the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward.

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"Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security, the PMO said.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in touch,” according to the official statement.

The conversation comes as India and the US remain engaged on trade issues. Earlier this year, the two sides had reported progress towards an interim bilateral trade agreement, with officials instructed to work towards a balanced and commercially meaningful pact.

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is also visiting the US from September 29 to October 5 to participate in the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting and hold engagements with American industry, investors and the startup community.

The latest Modi-Trump conversation therefore puts trade alongside defence, energy and critical technologies in the broader India-US strategic engagement, without announcing any new agreement in the statement released by the PMO.

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US President Donald Trump has often showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump described PM Modi as a tough negotiator, a long-time friend and a leader under whom India is playing an increasingly important global role.

The meeting in Evian-les-Bains marked the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders in more than 16 months and came amid ongoing discussions on a proposed interim trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington.

"Modi has been my friend for a long time," Trump said, adding that India enjoys "a great friend in the White House". He also described the Prime Minister as a "tough negotiator" and said India plays a significant role on the world stage "as long as Modi is the leader".

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