Argentina vs Bolivia Live Streaming, Telecast: Likely Lineups; When, Where To Watch On TV, Online In India?

Argentina will begin life after the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an international friendly against Bolivia on September 30. The match will be played at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, Argentina.

The fixture comes after Argentina's run to the 2026 World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain in the United States of America.

The upcoming friendly is part of Argentina's three-match international schedule during the extended September-October international window. Argentina are also scheduled to face Burkina Faso and Benin later in the window.

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The match will also mark the beginning of a new phase for Lionel Scaloni's side, with Lionel Messi set to bid farewell to the Argentina national team in October. His final game for the national team is scheduled to be against Benin on October 6.

Messi is not expected to feature against Bolivia as Argentina look to assess their squad ahead of the next international cycle.

Argentina vs Bolivia: Venue

The Argentina vs Bolivia match will be played at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, Argentina.

Match Start Time

The Argentina vs Bolivia match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Argentina vs Bolivia: Predicted Lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez (GK), Agustín Giay, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina, Giuliano Simeone, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Nicolás González, Nicolás Paz and Lautaro Martínez.

Emiliano Martínez (GK), Agustín Giay, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina, Giuliano Simeone, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Nicolás González, Nicolás Paz and Lautaro Martínez. Bolivia: Carlos Lampe Viscarra (GK), Luis Haquín, Héctor Cuéllar, José Sagredo, Marcelo Suárez, Robson Matheus, Fernando Saucedo, Boris Céspedes, Gabriel Villamil, Miguel Terceros, and Enzo Monteiro.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

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