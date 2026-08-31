Lionel Messi Retires From International Football: 8 Incredible Records That Define His Argentina Legacy

Argentina great Lionel Messi has officially retired from international football, bringing an emotional end to a remarkable 21-year career with Argentina.

The 39-year-old confirmed his decision on Monday via an Instagram post, after playing for the national team through six World Cups and helping Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Messi's decision marks the end of one of the most decorated international careers in football history. From the disappointment of losing major finals to finally lifting the World Cup in Qatar, his journey with Argentina was defined by both heartbreak and historic success.

For years, Messi's Argentina career was judged by one question: could he deliver a major international trophy?

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That question was eventually answered when Messi won the Copa América in 2021, followed it with the Finalissima in 2022 and then completed his international trophy cabinet with the World Cup in Qatar later that year.

Argentina also reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, giving Messi another appearance on football's biggest stage before he decided to bring his international career to a close.

Now, with the Argentina No. 10 set to disappear from the international stage, Messi leaves behind a collection of records and numbers that underline the scale of his contribution to the national team.

1. Argentina's Record Goalscorer And Appearance Maker

Messi is Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer with 125 goals and has built a sizeable gap over the country's previous greats. He is also their record appearance maker with 207 international caps.

His scoring record has been one of the defining features of his international career, with his goals coming across World Cups, Copa América tournaments, World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.

2. World Cup Scoring Records

Messi entered the 2026 World Cup already among the tournament's greatest goalscorers.

France captain Kylian Mbappé competed with him throughout the tournament for the top scorer's spot. The Frenchamn eventually became the leading scorer with 22 goals after scoring a brace against England in the third-place playoff.

Messi sits second with 21 goals in 34 World Cup appearances.

That record underlines the longevity of Messi's World Cup career, which began in 2006.

3. Six World Cups

Messi, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, became one of only two players to appear and play at six FIFA World Cups, extending a record that reflects his extraordinary longevity at the international level.

His first World Cup appearance came in Germany in 2006. He helped Argentina to three FIFA World Cup final appearances over the course of his career - winning one and finishing as runners-up in two.

4. World Cup Winner

The biggest trophy of Messi's international career arrived in 2022.

Argentina defeated France on penalties in the final in Qatar after a dramatic 3-3 draw, with Messi scoring twice during the match.

The victory ended Argentina's long wait for another World Cup and finally gave Messi the major international title that had eluded him for much of his career.

5. Two Copa América Titles

Messi has won the Copa América twice with Argentina.

The first came in 2021, when Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final at the Maracanã. Argentina retained the continental crown in 2024, defeating Colombia in the final.

The 2021 triumph was particularly significant because it was Messi's first major senior international trophy with Argentina.

6. The 2022 Finalissima

Between his two Copa América triumphs and the World Cup victory, Messi also lifted the Finalissima in 2022.

Argentina defeated the then European champions Italy 3-0 at Wembley, with Messi playing a central role in the victory.

The result added another international trophy to a period in which Argentina transformed from perennial finalists into champions.

7. Olympic Gold

Messi's international honours also include an Olympic gold medal.

He was part of Argentina's gold-medal-winning football team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, adding an Olympic title to his collection before his senior international career reached its peak.

8. World Cup Final Appearances

Messi has appeared in three World Cup finals for Argentina. His first came in 2014, when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany after extra time in Brazil.

Eight years later, Messi finally lifted the trophy in Qatar after Argentina defeated France in what is widely considered as the greatest football match in history.

Argentina then reached the 2026 final as well, giving Messi another opportunity to compete for the title.

However, this time, Messi's magic could not save Argentina, as Spain outplayed the defending champions and won 1-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

That final has now also become Messi's last appearance in the Argentina jersey.

Messi's Road To Redemption

Messi's relationship with his country has not always been easy. After several major final defeats, he announced his international retirement in 2016 after missing a penalty in Argentina's Copa América final defeat to Chile. He later reversed that decision and returned to the national team.

It altered the final chapter of his Argentina story.

That Copa América victory in 2021 ended a long wait for a major senior international trophy for Argentina since 1993. Then in 2022, the World Cup filled the gap that was missing from Messi's career.

By the time he got to the 2026 World Cup, the conversation had shifted completely. Messi wasn't looking for validation with Argentina anymore. He was adding to a legacy that had already been cemented.

For Argentina, replacing Messi will be about much more than finding another goalscorer. It will mean replacing the player who became the face of an entire generation.

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