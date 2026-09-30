FinMin Announces Small Savings Interest Rates For October-December Quarter — Check Details

The Ministry of Finance has kept the interest rates for major small savings schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) unchanged for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2026-27 starting from 1st October, 2026 and ending on 31st December, 2026 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (1st July, 2026 to 30th September, 2026) of FY 2026-27," the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, September 30.

Here are current interest rates of major small savings schemes -

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Public Provident Fund (PPF): You can earn 7.1% interest on a PPF account.

Sukanya Samriddhi scheme: The scheme will provide an interest rate of 8.2%.

National Savings Certificate: The small savings scheme offers an interest rate of 7.7%.



(This is a developing story.)

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