Google Fitbit Air To Launch In India: Price, Specs, Sale Date And Features — Check Details

Google has taken the wraps off the Fitbit Air, a new wearable that deliberately skips a display altogether. Shaped like a small pebble, the device is meant to be worn continuously, tracking health data around the clock without pushing notifications at users the way a typical smartwatch would.

Inside that compact shell sits a set of sensors focused on two things in particular, heart activity and sleep, both feeding into Google Health Coach, which is meant to nudge wearers toward healthier daily patterns using that data.

Price And Availability

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The device goes on sale in India starting October 2, priced at Rs 13,999, and comes in four shades: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender and Fog. Anyone who buys one gets a three-month Google Health Premium trial thrown in, which unlocks the complete Health Coach experience from day one rather than gating it behind a separate subscription.

On the payment side, Google is running two options at launch. Buyers can either take a flat Rs 1,000 cashback if paying in full, or stretch that same amount across a 6-month no-cost EMI plan, though this route is limited to select cardholders at HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Separately, financing through consumer loans can extend out to 12 months with no added interest. As for where to buy it, the Fitbit Air will be sold via Google's own online store as well as through retail partners such as Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales, among others nationwide.

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Health Tracking Features

For something this small, the feature list is fairly extensive. Heart tracking runs continuously, capturing resting heart rate and heart rate variability throughout the day, and the device is also set up to flag irregular heart rhythms tied to AFib when detected.

Sleep gets similar attention. The device is light enough to keep on through the night, using that time to record how long someone sleeps and which sleep stages they pass through. It also keeps tabs on blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and its activity detection works automatically, learning a person's typical movement patterns over time rather than requiring manual input for every workout.

On battery, Google rates the Fitbit Air for roughly a week of use per charge, and pairs that with quick top-up charging, claiming just five minutes plugged in is enough to cover an entire day of wear.

Google Health Coach Integration

What ties the hardware together is Google Health Coach, which processes everything the sensors pick up and converts it into practical suggestions a person can actually act on day to day. Workouts don't need to be logged by hand either; the system can pick them up automatically, walk users through guided sessions, or even let someone photograph a piece of gym equipment or a workout plan to have it added to their log instantly, cutting out much of the manual data entry fitness trackers usually require.

Swappable Bands For Different Needs

Rather than locking wearers into one look, the Fitbit Air's pebble core pops out and reattaches across three different band options depending on the occasion. The default band that ships in the box, called the Performance Loop, is built from recycled material and designed to feel light and breathable for daily wear.

Those training harder can switch to the Active Band, a silicone strap built to handle sweat during intense workouts. And for situations calling for something dressier, the Elevated Modern Band offers a more refined look suited to everyday settings outside the gym.

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