Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker Set For India Launch

Google appears to be gearing up to bring its latest wearable to Indian consumers. The Fitbit Air, the company's first screenless fitness tracker and its thinnest to date, has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards certification database under model number GW968, signalling that an India launch is in the works. While availability and pricing in India have not yet been officially announced, a BIS certification is a standard step companies must complete before selling devices in the country.

Unveiled last month and currently available for pre-order in the US at $99.99, the Fitbit Air packs a range of health monitoring features into a compact, pebble-shaped form. It doesn't feature a screen but offers continuous tracking of heart rate, heart rhythm with atrial fibrillation detection, blood-oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep stages.

The device tracks workout automatically, detecting and logging activities without any manual input, improving its accuracy over time. Users can also initiate sessions through the app, follow guided coach workouts, or even photograph gym equipment via the Google Health Coach feature.

The device is designed to work alongside the Google Health app, which handles all data display and analysis on a paired smartphone. Battery life is rated at up to one week on a full charge.

The Fitbit Air ships with a Performance Loop Band made from recycled materials, and additional band options are available separately. These include a sweatproof Active Band for intense training and a more refined Elevated Modern Band designed to double as a fashion accessory.

A Special Edition variant co-designed with NBA star Stephen Curry, featuring rye brown and orange colourways, is priced at $129.99 in the U.S. The tracker is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

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