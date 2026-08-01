India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: Full Schedule, Timings And Medal Events For August 1

India heads into the penultimate day of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday, August 1, with multiple medal opportunities across boxing, athletics, judo, para athletics, cycling and lawn bowls. The Indian contingent currently sits 10th in the medal standings with 23 medals, comprising five gold, 12 silver and six bronze.
Boxing Takes Centre Stage
India's biggest medal hopes rest in boxing after a historic semifinal performance that saw 10 Indian boxers qualify for the finals at the SEC Centre. All finalists have already secured at least a silver medal and will now compete for gold.
Indian finalists:
India will have 10 boxers competing in gold medal bouts.
- 3:30 PM: Women's 54kg Final – Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Delgado (Canada)
- 3:45 PM: Women's 57kg Final – Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland)
- 4:15 PM: Men's 55kg Final – Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Jye Dixon (Australia)
- 9:00 PM: Women's 51kg Final – Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (England)
- 9:15 PM: Women's 60kg Final – Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada)
- 9:30 PM: Women's 70kg Final – Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (England)
- 9:45 PM: Women's 75kg Final – Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma-Sue Greentree (Australia)
- 10:00 PM: Men's 60kg Final – Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Ndevelo (Namibia)
- 10:15 PM: Men's 80kg Final – Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (England)
- 10:30 PM: Men's +90kg Final – Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (England)
Athletics, Judo Add to Medal Prospects
Athletics will also be a key medal avenue for India.
Athletes to watch:
Medal events
- 2:40 PM: Men's Triple Jump Final – Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
- 3:00 PM: Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final – Priyanka Goswami, Ravina
- 11:35 PM: Men's Pole Vault Final – Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
- 12:15 AM (August 2): Men's 5,000m Final – Gulveer Singh
- 1:50 AM (August 2): Mixed 4x400m Relay Final – Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak and Rashdeep Kaur
The men's javelin final featuring Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra concluded in the early hours of Saturday (IST), adding further momentum to India's athletics campaign.
India's judo contingent returns in action after a landmark Friday, when Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh clinched the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medals in the sport.
Judokas in action:
Opening rounds
- Unnati Sharma (Women's 63kg) – Round of 16 at 3:54 PM
- Karanjit Singh Maan (Men's 90kg) – Round of 16 at 4:36 PM
Knockout rounds (subject to qualification)
- Quarter-finals: 5:00 PM–5:36 PM
- Repechage: 5:54 PM–6:12 PM
- Semi-finals: 6:24 PM–6:30 PM
- Bronze medal bouts: 8:48 PM, 9:30 PM, 9:48 PM and 10:30 PM
- Finals: 9:00 PM, 9:42 PM, 10:00 PM and 10:42 PM
Harsh Tokas (Men's 81kg) and Inunganbi Takhellambam (Women's 70kg) begin directly from the quarter-final stage.
Apart from boxing, athletics and judo, Indian athletes will also compete in para athletics, cycling and lawn bowls as they look to improve the country's medal tally before the Games conclude.
Para Athletics
Medal events
- 2:35 PM: Men's Shot Put F57 Final – Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal
- 2:50 PM: Men's 1,500m T54 Final – Ramesh Shanmugam
Track Cycling
Sprint events
- 2:30 PM: Men's Sprint Qualifying – David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem
- 3:27 PM: Round of 16 (if qualified)
- 4:03 PM: Quarter-finals (if qualified)
- 7:38 PM: Semi-finals (if qualified)
- 10:02 PM: Sprint Final (if qualified)
Scratch Race
- 4:19 PM: Men's 10km Scratch Race Qualifying – Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar
- 10:50 PM: Men's 10km Scratch Race Final (if qualified)
Bowls
- 3:50 PM: Men's Pairs Sectional Play – Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar vs England
- 10:20 PM: Women's Singles Sectional Play – Nayanmoni Saikia vs Bridget Herselman (South Africa)
- 11:45 PM: Men's Pairs Semi-final (if qualified) – Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar
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