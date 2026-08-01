India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: Full Schedule, Timings And Medal Events For August 1

India heads into the penultimate day of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday, August 1, with multiple medal opportunities across boxing, athletics, judo, para athletics, cycling and lawn bowls. The Indian contingent currently sits 10th in the medal standings with 23 medals, comprising five gold, 12 silver and six bronze.

Boxing Takes Centre Stage

India's biggest medal hopes rest in boxing after a historic semifinal performance that saw 10 Indian boxers qualify for the finals at the SEC Centre. All finalists have already secured at least a silver medal and will now compete for gold.

Indian finalists: