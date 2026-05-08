Google Launches All-New Fitbit Air — 7 Ways You Can Use It

Google has introduced the all-new Fitbit Air, its latest addition to the Fitbit lineup. The compact, screenless tracker focuses on health and fitness monitoring, with focus on simplicity and all-day usage. The Fitbit Air pairs with the Google Health app and Google Health Coach to deliver advanced insights and personalised fitness recommendations. The tracker also works alongside a Pixel Watch — users can wear the watch during the day and switch to the Fitbit Air at night without losing continuity in their data.

It offers up to one week of battery life, and users can check data on their phone whenever needed and remain free of notifications the rest of the time. The Fitbit Air is priced at $99.99 in the U.S.

Ways You Can Use Google's Fitbit Air

1. You can track important health metrics continuously, including 24/7 heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2 (blood oxygen), skin temperature variations, and receive notifications for irregular heart rhythms.

2. During workouts, you can monitor your cardio load, training readiness, steps, and distance covered with the Fitbit Air, which provides notifications for the same. You receive weekly targets, suggested workouts, and recommendations that adjust based on how your body is responding.

3. Google Health Coach integrates data from fitness, sleep, heart rate, and menstrual cycle tracking to create customised training plans.

4. Workouts can be started directly from the Google Health app, or through sessions recommended by the coach. Alternatively, you can begin your workout and Fitbit Air will automatically detect common exercises, with detection improving over time and becoming personalised.

5. You can manually log workouts whenever preferred and get post-workout recaps delivered automatically.

6. Fitbit Air also allows you to take a photo of gym equipment or a whiteboard workout plan. Google Health Coach then interprets them and incorporates into your workout routine.

7. Its compact make means you can wear it during sleep, and it will maintain consistent sleep monitoring and detailed sleep analysis. Haptic Smart Wake alarms analyse your sleep cycles and wake you at the right moment.

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