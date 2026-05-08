TCS Nashik Conversion Case: Key Accused Nida Khan Arrested In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nida Khan, the key accused in the Nashik TCS conversion case, was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, days after a court rejected her anticipatory bail plea.

Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik said that she was arrested with the help of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police and the crime branch of that city, reported PTI.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

Khan is an accused in the Deolali Camp police station crime register number 156/26 here, he said.

On April 18, she had moved the Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest pending the plea hearing, citing her pregnancy. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a court here on May 2.

ALSO READ: TCS Clarifies On Nida Khan Amid Conversion Row: 'Neither HR Manager, Nor Responsible For Recruitment'

Accusations Againt Nida Khan

Nida Khan is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

TCS Clarifies On Nida Khan

Khan, who has been suspended from the company, was allegedly named by complainants as an HR-linked employee who ignored complaints and, in some instances, asked women to withdraw them.

However, last month, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) clarified that Nida Khan does not hold the position of HR Manager.

"Ms. Nida Khan who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment," TCS said in statement by CEO and MD K. Krithivasan.

The CEO also stated that Khan served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.

ALSO READ: TCS Conversion Case: Shocking New Details Emerge — Nida Khan Tried To Influence Staff With Islamic Books

Eight Arrested

The SIT has arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

Besides Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the complainant is an Scheduled Caste individual and Khan forced her for religious coercion despite knowing the fact.

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