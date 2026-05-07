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Stock Market Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Japan's Nikkei 225 Tops 61,000 For First Time

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,490, compared to Wednesday's index close of 24,330.95.

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Stock Market Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Japan's Nikkei 225 Tops 61,000 For First Time
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Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,490. On Thursday, Indain equity benchmarks rallied during the last-hour trade on reports of US nearing to end war with Iran. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 1.24% at 24,330.95, gaining 298.15 points, while the BSE Sensex ended 1.22% higher at 77,958.52, up 940.73 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 crossed the 61,000 mark for the first time on Thursday as markets across Asia-Pacific extended gains. The rally came even as Trump threatened tougher military action against Tehran if it failed to reach a peace agreement, while reports indicated the two sides were moving closer to a deal aimed at ending the conflict. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained more than 1%, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.17%. The smaller Kosdaq index fell 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures traded at 26,423, compared with the benchmark index's previous close of 26,213.78.

Overnight, The S&P 500 rose 1.46%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.02%. Both indexes touched new intraday highs and ended at record closing levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 612.34 points, or 1.24%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for July rose 0.91% to $102.19 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for June gained 1.23% to $96.25 per barrel.

Companies including ACME Solar Holdings, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Dabur India, Lupin, MRF, Pidilite Industries, Sonata Software, Thermax, V-Mart Retail and Westlife Foodworld are scheduled to report earnings today.

May 07, 2026 08:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Citi Initiates Buy On NTPC, Tata Power, Power Grid And JSW Energy

Citi initiated coverage on NTPC, Tata Power, Power Grid and JSW Energy with buy ratings. It set target prices of Rs 485 for NTPC, Rs 525 for Tata Power, Rs 380 for Power Grid and Rs 650 for JSW Energy.

The brokerage said India’s power sector capex cycle spans thermal, renewables, transmission and grid storage. It expects medium-term power demand to grow at a 5–6% compound annual rate, led by electrification, data centres, cooling demand and policy-backed manufacturing.

May 07, 2026 08:15 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Godrej Consumer In Focus After Brokerages Flag Margin Pressure

Morgan Stanley maintained an equal-weight rating on Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,159, citing near-term EBITDA margin risk. Citi kept a buy rating but cut its target price to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,425.

Jefferies maintained a buy rating and reduced its target price to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,500. Brokerages cited higher crude and palm-led costs, price hikes, India home care growth and muted international EBITDA growth.

May 07, 2026 08:14 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Hero MotoCorp In Focus After Brokerages Flag Demand And Margin Trends

  • Jefferies upgraded Hero MotoCorp to hold from underperform with a target price of Rs 5,000, citing two-wheeler demand, some market share recovery and an improving EV franchise.
  • Kotak Securities maintained a sell rating with a target price of Rs 4,700. It cited margin pressure, exposure to underperforming segments and market share loss as risks for FY27.
May 07, 2026 08:07 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: PB Fintech In Focus After Brokerages Flag Q4 Growth

  • Citi maintained a buy rating on PB Fintech and raised its target price to Rs 2,275 from Rs 2,225, citing a strong operational quarter and better visibility on Paisabazaar’s profitability.
  • Jefferies also kept a buy rating and raised its target price to Rs 1,950 from Rs 1,800. Morgan Stanley maintained an underweight rating with a target price of Rs 1,215, citing valuation and regulatory risks.
May 07, 2026 08:01 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Godrej Consumer Q4 Profit Rises 10% As Margin Stays Flat

  • Godrej Consumer Products reported Q4 revenue of Rs 3,900 crore, up 11% from a year earlier. Net profit rose 9.7% to Rs 452 crore, while EBITDA increased 10.8% to Rs 841 crore.
  • EBITDA margin was flat at 21.6%. The company said elevated crude and palm-led inflation could weigh on margins in the first half of FY27.
May 07, 2026 07:47 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: HDFC Bank In Focus After RBI Clears Group Holdings In ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank

HDFC Bank shares will be in focus after the RBI allowed its group entities to hold up to 9.95% in ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The approval is valid for one year and covers holdings by HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life, HDFC ERGO, HDFC Pension Fund Management and HDFC Securities. The approval does not involve a direct investment plan by HDFC Bank.

Read the full story here.

May 07, 2026 07:44 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Meesho Q4 Revenue Rises 47% As Net Loss Narrows

  • Meesho reported Q4 revenue of Rs 3,531 crore, up 47.1% from a year earlier. Net loss narrowed to Rs 166 crore from Rs 1,391 crore, while EBITDA loss widened to Rs 255 crore from Rs 233 crore.
  • Net merchandising volumes rose about 43% in Q4. The company will invest up to Rs 100 crore in Meesho Payments, while Morgan Stanley maintained an equal-weight rating and raised its target price to Rs 190 from Rs 174.
May 07, 2026 07:39 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Hexaware Q1 Revenue Rises 3.9% Sequentially As EBIT Margin Improves

  • Hexaware reported Q1CY26 revenue of Rs 3,613 crore, up 3.9% from the previous quarter. EBIT rose 88.9% sequentially to Rs 480 crore, while EBIT margin expanded to 13.3% from 7.3%.
  • Constant currency revenue fell 0.3% sequentially. The company reaffirmed its CY26 revenue growth floor of 7.6% and retained its full-year EBIT margin guidance of 13–14%.
May 07, 2026 07:34 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Paytm Q4 Operating Revenue Rises 7% Sequentially

  • One97 Communications reported Q4 operating revenue of Rs 2,254 crore, up 7% from the previous quarter. EBITDA rose 79% sequentially to Rs 122 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 5% from 3%.
  • The company said revenue momentum was led by market share gains, higher distribution of financial services and growth in merchant GMV. Citi and Jefferies maintained their buy ratings on the stock, with target prices of Rs 1,375 and Rs 1,350, respectively.
May 07, 2026 07:31 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Deepak Fertilisers, ACME Solar And Servotech Renewable In Focus

  • Deepak Fertilisers completed the acquisition of Chardham Chemicals, while ACME Solar received a certificate for its Gujarat wind project.
  • Easy Trip Planners will consider a fundraise on May 1, and Servotech Renewable received an order from South Central Railway for 1,415 kW rooftop solar systems.
  • Studds Accessories will be tracked due to a lock-in expiry.
May 07, 2026 07:28 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brigade Enterprises, Trent, Waaree Energies And TD Power In Focus

  • Brigade Enterprises approved one bonus share for every three shares held, while Trent fixed June 4 as the record date for bonus shares.
  • TD Power Systems’ board will consider a stock split on May 14, and Waaree Energies’ arm signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation.
  • Samvardhana Motherson, SCI Land & Assets, Mahindra Lifespace, Nitco and Ashiana Housing will also be tracked after company updates.
May 07, 2026 07:24 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Bajaj Auto, Paytm, Blue Star, Hexaware And Birlasoft In Focus After Earnings

  • Bajaj Auto, Meesho, PB Fintech, Paytm, Blue Star, Hexaware, Muthoot Microfin, Raymond Lifestyle and Avalon Tech will be in focus after their post-market earnings updates.
  • Birlasoft reported a 3.7% sequential decline in constant currency growth, while Godrej Consumer Products missed profit, revenue and EBITDA estimates.
  • Brigade Enterprises will also be tracked after reporting weaker collections.
May 07, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: S&P 500 And Nasdaq Close At Record Highs

  • Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 1.46%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.02%.
  • Both indexes touched new intraday highs and ended at record closing levels.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 612.34 points, or 1.24%.
May 07, 2026 07:12 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brent And WTI Crude Futures Rise

  • Brent crude futures for July rose 0.91% to $102.19 a barrel.
  • U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for June gained 1.23% to $96.25 per barrel.
May 07, 2026 07:07 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: ACME Solar, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Dabur And Lupin Earnings Due Today

Companies including ACME Solar Holdings, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Dabur India, Lupin, MRF, Pidilite Industries, Sonata Software, Thermax, V-Mart Retail and Westlife Foodworld are scheduled to report earnings today.

May 07, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Gain As Nikkei Crosses 61,000

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 crossed the 61,000 mark for the first time as Asia-Pacific markets extended gains.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose more than 1%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.17%. The Kosdaq fell 0.4%.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures traded at 26,423, above the index’s previous close of 26,213.78.
May 07, 2026 06:57 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above Wednesday’s Index Close

GIFT Nifty traded at 24,490, compared with Wednesday’s Nifty 50 close of 24,330.95.

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