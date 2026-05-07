Stock Market Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Japan's Nikkei 225 Tops 61,000 For First Time

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,490. On Thursday, Indain equity benchmarks rallied during the last-hour trade on reports of US nearing to end war with Iran. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 1.24% at 24,330.95, gaining 298.15 points, while the BSE Sensex ended 1.22% higher at 77,958.52, up 940.73 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 crossed the 61,000 mark for the first time on Thursday as markets across Asia-Pacific extended gains. The rally came even as Trump threatened tougher military action against Tehran if it failed to reach a peace agreement, while reports indicated the two sides were moving closer to a deal aimed at ending the conflict. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained more than 1%, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.17%. The smaller Kosdaq index fell 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures traded at 26,423, compared with the benchmark index's previous close of 26,213.78.

Overnight, The S&P 500 rose 1.46%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.02%. Both indexes touched new intraday highs and ended at record closing levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 612.34 points, or 1.24%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for July rose 0.91% to $102.19 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for June gained 1.23% to $96.25 per barrel.

Companies including ACME Solar Holdings, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Dabur India, Lupin, MRF, Pidilite Industries, Sonata Software, Thermax, V-Mart Retail and Westlife Foodworld are scheduled to report earnings today.