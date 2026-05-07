Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Other Cities On May 7

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices rose across Indian metro cities on Thursday, May 7, with 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates rising up to Rs 2,000. Silver prices also witnessed a surge of around Rs 10,000.

Among the metro cities, Chennai recorded highest gold prices, followed by Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The yellow metal traded 1.6% higher at Rs 1,52,145 per 10 grams, while silver jumped 3.88% to Rs 2,53,800 per kg on Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) as per Wednesday, May 6 closing level.

Gold Prices On May 7

The bullion remained steady today following its biggest daily gain since late March over hopes of an end to US-Iran conflict, which led to a drop in oil prices plunging and eased inflation concerns, Bloomberg reported. Gold traded above $4,690 an ounce, after jumping 3% on Wednesday, May 6.

ALSO READ: Gold Price Today: Metal Jumps 3% On US, Iran Nearing Peace, MCX Rates See Uptick

How Much Gold, Silver Costs In Your City Today?



Here are gold and silver prices for major cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may hike the final price.

Gold And Silver Prices In New Delhi — May 7



24K gold price in Delhi - Rs 152,190/10 gms

22K gold price in Delhi - Rs 1,39,508/10 gms

Silver price in Delhi - Rs 2,53,180/ kg

Gold And Silver Prices In Mumbai — May 7



24K gold price in Mumbai - Rs 1,52,450/10 gms

22K gold price in Mumbai - Rs 1,39,746/10 gms

Silver price in Mumbai - Rs 2,53,620/ kg

Gold And Silver Prices In Kolkata — May 7



24K gold price in Kolkata - Rs 1,52,250/10 gms

22K gold price in Kolkata - Rs 1,39,563/10 gms

Silver price in Kolkata - Rs 2,53,280/ kg

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 7

Gold And Silver Prices In Bengaluru — May 7



24K gold price in Bengaluru - Rs 1,52,570/10 gms

22K gold price in Bengaluru - Rs 139,856/10 gms

Silver price in Bengaluru - Rs 2,53,820/ kg

Gold And Silver Prices In Chennai — May 7



24K gold price in Chennai - Rs 1,52,900/10 gms

22K gold price in Chennai - Rs 1,40,158/10 gms

Silver price in Chennai - Rs 2,54,360/ kg

Gold And Silver Prices In Hyderabad — May 7



24K gold price in Hyderabad - Rs 1,52,690/10 gms

22K gold price in Hyderabad - Rs 1,39,966/10 gms

Silver price in Hyderabad - Rs 2,54,020/ kg

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