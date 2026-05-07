Resort Politics Returns To Tamil Nadu, AIADMK Shifts MLAs To Puducherry Amid Govt Formation Uncertainty

Resort politics is once again in focus as the AIADMK on Thursday moved its newly elected MLAs to neighbouring Puducherry amid uncertainty over the government formation in Tamil Nadu.

Senior AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP C.V. Shanmugam has reportedly secured a significant block of rooms at a luxury resort in Puducherry.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told PTI MLAs have been lodged in Puducherry. However, he did not elaborate on the number of MLAs taken to Puducherry. Also, he did not specify the reasons for taking them to the union territory.

Sources indicate that Shanmugam, a close confidant of party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, booked over 20 rooms at The Shore Trishvam, reported India Today.

The move is seen as an effort by the party leadership to keep its MLAs together and prevent rival parties from trying to win their support during ongoing political discussions after the assembly election results.

Although the AIADMK has denied plans to back Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which won 108 seats but fell short of majority. The TVK has already secured the backing of the Congress party and its five MLAs.

The DMK holds 59 seats, followed by the AIADMK with 47. Smaller parties and allies also hold significant weight, including the PMK (4), IUML (2), CPI (2), CPI-M (2), and VCK (2), while the BJP, DMDK, and AMMK each secured a single seat.

Other Options for Parties in Tamil Nadu

Amid the instability in Tamil Nadu, TVK has also moved its own MLAs to resorts in Mamallapuram

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The DMK has reportedly started backchannel talks with its long-time rival AIADMK. As the DMK has 59 seats and the AIADMK has 47, together they would have 106 seats, which could play a major role in the race to form the government.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Left parties, allies of the DMK, are expected to decide in the coming days, adding to the uncertainty.

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