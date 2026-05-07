Hyundai Motor India Q4 Results: Date, Dividend Announcement, Share Price History And More

Hyundai Motor India is set to announce its Q4FY26 results this week. It is a subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company. The company's notable car models include Grand i10 NIOS, i20, and i20 N Line.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday reported a 17% year-on-year growth in domestic sales at 51,902 units in April 2026. The auto major met estimates with total sales reported at 65,610 units compared to an estimated 65,500 units. The company's compact SUV VENUE achieved its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 12,420 units in April 2026, the statement said.

Here's everything you need to know about Hyundai Motor India's Q4FY26 results schedule.

Hyundai Motor India Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated May 4, Hyundai Motor India said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 8 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, if any.

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Hyundai Motor India Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has closed its trading window for designated persons, employees, and their immediate relatives starting April 1, 2026, in compliance with SEBI regulations. This closure is in place for the board meeting scheduled for May 8, 2026, to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The window will remain closed until 48 hours after these results are published.

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Hyundai Motor India Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on May 8 from 4:30 p.m. to discuss its Q4FY26 results.

Universal Dial-in: +91 22 6280 1325, +91 22 7115 8226

Webcast Link: Click Here

ALSO READ || Hyundai Motor India Logs Highest-Ever Domestic Sales In April, Meets Estimates

Hyundai Motor India Q3 Results Highlights

Hyundai Motor India reported a 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 18,217.1 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 16,892.5 crore in Q3FY25. Profit after tax grew 6.35% YoY to Rs 1,234.4 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,160.7 crore in Q3FY25.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price History

Shares of Hyundai Motor India have fallen 0.2% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has grown 8.40% and in the past six months, it has decreased 20.50%. On a year-to-date basis, it has fallen by 19.97%. Over the past year, it has climbed 4.16%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,890 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,658 apiece on April 6, 2026.

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