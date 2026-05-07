Q4 Results Today: BSE, Dabur, Britannia, Biocon, MGL Among Over 100 Firms To Declare Earnings On May 7

More than 100 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4FY26 results on May 7. These companies span across banking, financial services, manufacturing, FMCG and other segments and will release their January to March quarter numbers. Key companies include BSE Ltd., Britannia Ltd., Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., among others.

Markets will closely track their earnings trends, management commentary and outlook for FY27. Key focus areas will include revenue growth, margin performance, profits and other aspects. Most of these companies will also hold an earnings call after the results. Some may also announce dividends.

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Key Companies To Announce Q4 Results On May 7

Bharat Forge Ltd, BSE Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd., Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Regis Industries Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd., Tamboli Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., V-Mart Retail Ltd., Wonderla Holidays Ltd., MRF Ltd., Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

BSE Q3FY26 v Q3FY25 (Consolidated)

BSE revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,244 crore from Rs 768 crore a year ago. Total operating expenses also increased to Rs 511 crore from Rs 363 crore. Despite higher costs, net profit surged to Rs 596 crore, up from Rs 218 crore in the same quarter last year.

Dabur Q3FY26 Results (Consolidated)

Dabur's consolidated revenue for Q3FY26 stood at Rs 3,559 crore, up from Rs 3,355 crore in the same quarter last year, up 6% YoY. The FMCG business reported Net Profit (before exceptional items) up 10.1% YoY to Rs 575 Crore, up from Rs 522 Crore a year earlier. The company's operating profit grew 7.7% during the quarter at Rs 734 Crore.

Biocon Q3FY26 v Q3FY25

Biocon consolidated revenue from operations increased 9% to Rs 4,173 crore from Rs 3,821 crore. Ebitda rose sharply by 21% to Rs 951 crore versus Rs 787 crore. Ebitda margins also expanded to 22% from 20%. Net profit surged significantly to Rs 144 crore from Rs 25 crore, marking a 475% jump YoY.

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